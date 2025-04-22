IPL 2025: Desperate Sunrisers Hyderabad Eye Revenge Against Resurgent Mumbai Indians

Hyderabad is set to host a crucial Indian Premier League 2025 fixture on Wednesday between the struggling Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and the red-hot Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium. With just two wins in seven games, SRH, led by Pat Cummins, are desperate for a turnaround.

SRH Struggle for Consistency

SRH’s campaign has been marred by inconsistent batting and a toothless bowling attack, leaving them in the lower half of the points table. Despite boasting firepower like Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma, the batting unit has underperformed. The team has especially struggled on slow, turning pitches, including their recent four-wicket loss to MI in Mumbai.

Home Advantage Yet to Pay Off

Even home conditions haven’t been kind to SRH, with two losses in three matches at Hyderabad. However, their only signs of promise have come on flat batting tracks, where they secured wins over Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings. SRH will hope for similar conditions this time to leverage their batting strength.

Spotlight on Abhishek and Head

All eyes will be on the SRH opening duo — Abhishek Sharma, who stunned with a record 141 off 55 balls, and Travis Head, who is yet to hit peak form. Their performance will be crucial against MI’s formidable bowling unit.

Mumbai Indians Riding Wave of Momentum

In stark contrast, Mumbai Indians enter this contest with three back-to-back wins, including a nine-wicket demolition of CSK. Led by Hardik Pandya, the side seems to have found its rhythm. With Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav in fluent form and Tilak Varma contributing consistently, MI’s batting lineup looks well-balanced and dangerous.

MI’s Bowling Attack Presents a Threat

Even though Jasprit Bumrah hasn’t topped the wicket charts, his accuracy and control remain potent weapons. Alongside Trent Boult and Deepak Chahar, MI’s pace battery could pose serious early challenges to SRH’s top order if the pitch offers movement.

Pitch Conditions Could Decide the Outcome

The nature of the pitch in Hyderabad will be key. A batting-friendly track could benefit SRH, allowing their power hitters to take control. However, a slower wicket might swing the advantage to MI, whose balanced lineup and current form give them an edge in tricky conditions.

Match Details

When: Wednesday

Wednesday Where: Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad

Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad Live Broadcast: Star Sports Network

Star Sports Network Live Streaming: JioCinema

Squad Overview

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Captain: Pat Cummins

Key Players: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Heinrich Klaasen, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Shami

Full Squad:

Ishan Kishan (wk), Atharva Taide, Abhinav Manohar, Aniket Verma, Sachin Baby, Smaran Ravichandran, Kamindu Mendis, Wiaan Mulder, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Rahul Chahar, Simarjeet Singh, Zeeshan Ansari, Jaydev Unadkat, Eshan Malinga

Mumbai Indians

Captain: Hardik Pandya

Key Players: Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult

Full Squad:

Robin Minz, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Shrijith Krishnan (wk), Bevon Jacobs, Naman Dhir, Will Jacks, Mitchell Santner, Raj Angad Bawa, Vignesh Puthur, Corbin Bosch, Karn Sharma, Deepak Chahar, Ashwani Kumar, Reece Topley, VS Penmetsa, Arjun Tendulkar, Mujeeb Ur Rahman