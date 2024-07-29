Irfan Pathan Warns Fans About ‘Riyan Parag’ After Gautam Gambhir and Suryakumar Yadav Criticized for Sanju Samson Omission

India might have clinched a comprehensive win in the first T20I against Sri Lanka, but the victory was overshadowed by a controversial tactical decision from captain Suryakumar Yadav and coach Gautam Gambhir.

The duo decided to exclude Sanju Samson in favor of youngster Riyan Parag, a move that sparked a wave of criticism. Gambhir, in particular, faced accusations of hypocrisy, as he had previously declared Samson undroppable during his stint as a broadcaster.

Despite Samson’s absence, Parag’s performance somewhat justified the decision. In his fourth T20I appearance, Parag was dismissed for just 7 runs but redeemed himself with his bowling, claiming three wickets in just 1.2 overs and finishing with figures of 3/5. The Indian team’s preference for multi-utility players has made Parag a valuable asset, a point highlighted by Irfan Pathan on his X handle.

“You will see Riyan Parag getting many chances due to his bowling ability. As a top-order batsman, not many in the country have the ability to roll their arm over. This is where Riyan Parag will get an extra advantage, and rightly so,” Pathan posted on X.

The perplexing situation with Samson continues to baffle his supporters. After being excluded from India’s Playing XI throughout the T20 World Cup, Samson played two T20I innings in Zimbabwe, scoring 12 not out and 58. His omission from the 1st T20I against Sri Lanka has particularly upset fans, especially after his remarkable IPL 2024 season where he led the Rajasthan Royals, scoring 531 runs – his highest in a single tournament edition.

Earlier this year, Samson scored his maiden century for India, a stunning 108 against South Africa in Paarl. Yet, he was dropped from the Sri Lanka ODIs, a decision that left many bewildered. Samson has a substantial fanbase, second only to the likes of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. Consequently, every time he is excluded or dropped, it sparks significant online backlash.

Regarding Parag, a report last week mentioned that Gambhir and the team management initially wanted to include Tilak Varma in India’s T20I squad. However, Varma’s injury led them to consider Parag, particularly for his ability to bowl ‘yorkers and slower balls’ during the death overs.

Parag’s bowling style is reminiscent of Sachin Tendulkar, capable of delivering both variations of spin. Although he didn’t showcase his medium-pacer skills, it is believed he is proficient in that area as well.

With teams increasingly relying on a robust lower middle order, India has adopted this strategy by including Axar Patel over someone like Yuzvendra Chahal, making Parag an exciting prospect. As Pathan pointed out, with India exploring more combinations and options ahead of the T20 World Cup at home in 2026, Parag is poised to remain a significant contender. However, his batting will be crucial in securing his spot in the team.