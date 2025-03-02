Israel Accepts US Proposal for Temporary Ceasefire in Gaza During Ramadan and Passover

Israel has accepted a US proposal for a temporary ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, timed to coincide with the Muslim holy month of Ramadan and the Jewish Passover holiday. The ceasefire agreement was confirmed in a statement issued by the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office late Saturday night.

The ceasefire is set to cover the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, which began on Friday and will last until March 30, and the Jewish Passover, which will take place from April 12 to April 20.

US Proposal Includes Hostage Releases and Extended Ceasefire Talks

The ceasefire proposal was put forward by US Special Envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff. According to the outline, on the first day of the ceasefire, approximately half of the 59 Israeli hostages held by Hamas in Gaza, both living and deceased, would be returned. If the ceasefire is extended and a permanent agreement is reached, the remaining hostages would be released.

The statement from the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office indicated that Witkoff proposed extending the ceasefire because he believed bridging the positions between Israel and Hamas to end the war was not achievable at the current stage. More time was needed for further negotiations aimed at reaching a permanent ceasefire.

Israel and Hamas Positions on the Ceasefire

While Israel has agreed to the ceasefire outline, the statement also pointed out that Hamas has refused to accept the proposal thus far. “While Hamas has repeatedly violated the agreement, Israel has not been in violation,” the statement clarified. Israel has stressed that if Hamas changes its position, it is ready to immediately engage in negotiations regarding the details of the ceasefire proposal.

Ceasefire Could End if Negotiations Falter

The statement also highlighted that Israel may resume fighting if it determines that the ceasefire negotiations are not yielding results. This comes as the first 42-day phase of the ceasefire-hostage agreement expired on Saturday, and the ongoing situation remains fragile.

The temporary ceasefire marks a significant step in the ongoing conflict and reflects a shift in diplomatic efforts aimed at alleviating tensions and addressing the humanitarian crisis in the region.