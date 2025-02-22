Israel confirms death of Shiri Bibas in Hamas captivity after 16 months of uncertainty

Jerusalem: Israel confirmed early Saturday that Shiri Bibas, who was held captive in Gaza since October 7, 2023, was murdered by Hamas.

The announcement came after Hamas handed over her body overnight, which was then identified upon arrival in Israel, local media reported.

Kibbutz Nir Oz, where Bibas lived with her family, issued a statement mourning her death.

“With pain and deep sorrow, Kibbutz Nir Oz announces the murder of Shiri Bibas, may her memory be a blessing, who was kidnapped from her home,” it said.

Nir Oz was one of the hardest-hit areas during the Hamas-led attack in southern Israel.

“Today, after 16 unbearable months, this painful circle has finally been closed for the family, and in the coming days, she will return, together with her two small sons, to eternal rest in the soil of Israel,” the statement added.

Israeli officials revealed that Bibas was brutally murdered in November 2023 along with her two children, Ariel, 4, and Kfir, who was just nine months old at the time.

The announcement follows a failed attempt by Hamas to return Bibas’ remains a day earlier when the body delivered was found to belong to a Palestinian woman instead, reports Times of Israel.

Bibas’ death means that three generations of her family were killed in the Hamas-led massacre. Her parents, Yossi and Margit Silberman were murdered in Kibbutz Nir Oz on the day of the attack.

Hamas was originally expected to hand over the remains of Bibas and her sons on Thursday, along with those of fellow hostage Oded Lifshitz. The remains of Ariel, Kfir, and Lifshitz were later positively identified, with forensic evidence confirming they were murdered over a year ago.

The fourth body provided by Hamas was initially claimed to be Bibas but was later determined to be an unnamed Palestinian woman from Gaza.

Hamas later alleged that a mix-up had occurred due to an Israeli airstrike. However, Israeli military sources refuted the claim, stating that the forensic evidence was clear — Ariel and Kfir were murdered by their Palestinian captors in November 2023, when Kfir was 10 months old, and Ariel was 4.

IDF Spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari described the brutal circumstances of their deaths.

“The terrorists did not shoot the two young boys — they killed them with their bare hands. Afterwards, they committed horrific acts to cover up these atrocities,” he said on Friday.

The tragic confirmation of Bibas’ death closes a painful chapter for her family and the people of Israel, marking yet another instance of the brutality inflicted during the October 7 attack.