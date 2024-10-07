Middle East

Israel-Hamas War: Devastating Toll in Numbers

Israel's prolonged offensive in Gaza, launched in response to Hamas' attack on October 7, has led to massive destruction and loss of life in the besieged region.

Mohammed Yousuf7 October 2024 - 12:20
Jerusalem: Israel’s prolonged offensive in Gaza, launched in response to Hamas’ attack on October 7, has led to massive destruction and loss of life in the besieged region.

Here are key figures highlighting the extent of the devastation, with data sourced from the Israeli government, Gaza’s Health Ministry, and various UN agencies:

The October 7 Attack

  • Israeli deaths: Approximately 1,200 people
  • Hostages taken to Gaza: 251 individuals
  • Living hostages in Gaza: 66, including 2 held from before October 7
  • Hostages believed dead: 35, including 2 from before October 7

Israel-Hamas War Casualties

  • Palestinians killed in Gaza: Over 41,000
  • Palestinians wounded: More than 96,000
  • Militants killed by Israeli military: Over 17,000
  • Israeli soldiers killed since October 7: Over 720
  • Rockets fired from Gaza at Israel: Over 9,500

Displacement

  • Palestinians displaced in Gaza: Around 1.9 million
  • Percentage of Gaza’s population displaced: Approximately 90%
  • Israelis displaced by Gaza attacks at peak: Over 58,000
  • Currently displaced Israelis from the south: Around 5,300
  • Percentage of Gaza under Israeli evacuation orders: Nearly 90%

Destruction in Gaza

  • Structures moderately damaged or destroyed: Over 120,000
  • Housing units damaged or destroyed: Over 215,000
  • Percentage of structures damaged or destroyed: 66%
  • Estimated cost of damage in first three months of the war: $18.5 billion
  • Highest GDP reported in West Bank and Gaza (2022): $19.17 billion

Damage to Gaza’s Infrastructure

  • Primary roads damaged or destroyed: Over 92%
  • Health facilities damaged or destroyed: Over 84%
  • Water and sanitation facilities damaged or destroyed: 67%
  • Untreated water and sewage flowing into the sea daily: 60,000 cubic meters
  • Length of Gaza’s electrical grid destroyed: 510 kilometers (320 miles)

