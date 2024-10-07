Israel-Hamas War: Devastating Toll in Numbers

Jerusalem: Israel’s prolonged offensive in Gaza, launched in response to Hamas’ attack on October 7, has led to massive destruction and loss of life in the besieged region.

Here are key figures highlighting the extent of the devastation, with data sourced from the Israeli government, Gaza’s Health Ministry, and various UN agencies:

The October 7 Attack

Israeli deaths : Approximately 1,200 people

: Approximately 1,200 people Hostages taken to Gaza : 251 individuals

: 251 individuals Living hostages in Gaza : 66, including 2 held from before October 7

: 66, including 2 held from before October 7 Hostages believed dead: 35, including 2 from before October 7

Israel-Hamas War Casualties

Palestinians killed in Gaza : Over 41,000

: Over 41,000 Palestinians wounded : More than 96,000

: More than 96,000 Militants killed by Israeli military : Over 17,000

: Over 17,000 Israeli soldiers killed since October 7 : Over 720

: Over 720 Rockets fired from Gaza at Israel: Over 9,500

Displacement

Palestinians displaced in Gaza : Around 1.9 million

: Around 1.9 million Percentage of Gaza’s population displaced : Approximately 90%

: Approximately 90% Israelis displaced by Gaza attacks at peak : Over 58,000

: Over 58,000 Currently displaced Israelis from the south : Around 5,300

: Around 5,300 Percentage of Gaza under Israeli evacuation orders: Nearly 90%

Destruction in Gaza

Structures moderately damaged or destroyed : Over 120,000

: Over 120,000 Housing units damaged or destroyed : Over 215,000

: Over 215,000 Percentage of structures damaged or destroyed : 66%

: 66% Estimated cost of damage in first three months of the war : $18.5 billion

: $18.5 billion Highest GDP reported in West Bank and Gaza (2022): $19.17 billion

Damage to Gaza’s Infrastructure

Primary roads damaged or destroyed : Over 92%

: Over 92% Health facilities damaged or destroyed : Over 84%

: Over 84% Water and sanitation facilities damaged or destroyed : 67%

: 67% Untreated water and sewage flowing into the sea daily : 60,000 cubic meters

: 60,000 cubic meters Length of Gaza’s electrical grid destroyed: 510 kilometers (320 miles)