Israel-Hamas war latest: Israeli airstrikes kill 16 in Gaza, including 4 children, Palestinians say

Jerusalem: Palestinian officials say Israeli airstrikes killed 16 people in the Gaza Strip on Monday, including five women and four children.

A strike flattened a home in the built-up Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza, killing at least 10 people there, including four women and two children.

The Awda Hospital, which received the bodies, confirmed the toll and also said 13 people were wounded.

Hospital records show that the dead included a mother, her child and her five siblings.

Another strike on a home in Gaza City killed six people, including a woman and two children, according to the Civil Defense, first responders who operate under the Hamas-run government.

Israel says it only targets militants and accuses Hamas and other armed groups of endangering civilians by operating in residential areas.

The military rarely comments on individual strikes, which often kill women and children.

Gaza’s Health Ministry says more than 41,000 Palestinians have been killed in the territory since Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack triggered the Israel-Hamas war nearly a year ago.

The ministry does not differentiate between fighters and civilians in its count but says a little over half of those killed were women and children. Israel says it has killed over 17,000 militants, without providing evidence.

The war has caused vast destruction and displaced about 90% of Gaza’s population of 2.3 million.

US official warns Netanyahu of risk to spark broader conflict if he moves to full-scale war in Lebanon

WASHINGTON, DC — White House senior adviser Amos Hochstein told Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other Israeli officials that intensifying the conflict with Hezbollah on the Israeli-Lebanon border would not help achieve the goal of getting Israelis forced to evacuate back in their homes, according to a U.S. Official.

The official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the private talks, said Hochstein stressed to Netanyahu during Monday’s talks that the Israeli leader risked sparking a broad and protracted regional conflict if he moved forward with a full-scale war in Lebanon.

Hochstein also underscored to Israeli officials that the Biden administration remained committed to finding a diplomatic solution to the tensions on Israel’s northern border in conjunction with a Gaza deal or on its own, the official said.

Netanyahu told Hochstein that it would “not be possible to return our residents without a fundamental change in the security situation in the north.”

The prime minister said Israel “appreciates and respects” US support but “will do what is necessary to maintain its security and return the residents of the north to their homes safely.”

UN humanitarian official says more must be done to protect civilians in Gaza

UNITED NATIONS — The top UN humanitarian official for Gaza says more must be done to protect civilians.

“Time is slipping away as a man-made humanitarian crisis has turned Gaza into the abyss,” Sigrid Kaag, the UN senior humanitarian and reconstruction coordinator for Gaza, told the UN Security Council.

Kaag said humanitarian operations are impeded by lawlessness, Israeli evacuation orders, fighting and operating conditions for aid workers.

She cited Israeli denials of access, delays, a lack of safety and security, and “poor logistical infrastructure.”

Israel’s UN Ambassador Danny Danon insisted the country’s humanitarian efforts during the war in Gaza “are unparalleled.

” He told the council over 1 million tons of aid have been delivered via more than 50,000 trucks.

Kaag told reporters after the briefing that the question isn’t the number of trucks but how many can be retrieved and how much aid can be distributed given the conditions.

She pointed to recent attacks on humanitarian convoys and schools and health facilities.

“It’s not about trucks. It’s about what people need … as human beings,” she stressed. “We’re way, way off what people need, not only daily, but also what we would all consider a dignified human life.”

Israeli protesters gather after reports that Netanyahu will fire his defense minister

Tel Aviv, Israel — Hundreds of Israeli protesters have reportedly gathered in central Tel Aviv in a show of anger following reports that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is preparing to fire his popular defense minister.

Israeli media reported Monday that Netanyahu is set to dismiss Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and replace him with opposition lawmaker Gideon Saar.

Gallant, a gruff retired general, has emerged as Netanyahu’s biggest rival in the Cabinet.

In recent weeks, the pair have clashed over Gallant’s call for Israel to reach a temporary cease-fire with Hamas and to seek a diplomatic solution to end daily fighting with the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah.

Israeli media reports said hundreds of demonstrators gathered near Saar’s home in central Tel Aviv.

Protesters held signs that said, “Saar, values before politics,” as they marched through the streets.

A grassroots group representing hostage families said dismissing Gallant would hurt efforts to bring their loved-ones home.

Saar is a former Netanyahu ally who became a fierce rival after quitting the ruling Likud Party four years ago.

However, he has struggled as leader of a small party in parliament. Saar has held a number of senior Cabinet posts but has little military experience.

Netanyahu’s office said that reports of negotiations with Saar were incorrect. But Israeli media said the pair were close to a deal.

White House envoy meets with Israeli leaders

Tel Aviv, Israel — A key White House Mideast envoy is meeting with Israeli leaders in hopes of lowering tensions between Israel and Lebanon.

The Lebanese militant group Hezbollah began striking Israel shortly after Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack ignited the war.

Israel and Hezbollah have been exchanging blows daily while avoiding an all-out war. The fighting has displaced tens of thousands of civilians on both sides of the border.

During his meeting with US envoy Amos Hochstein, Israel Defense Minister Yoav Gallant warned that time is running out for a political settlement and that Israel is moving toward taking tougher action against Hezbollah.

Gallant warned “the only way left to ensure the return of Israel’s northern communities to their homes will be via military action,” his office said.

Hochstein in 2022 brokered a maritime border deal between Lebanon and Israel. The two countries have formally been at war since Israel’s independent in 1948.

Hamas leader says Yemen rebels’ missile attack sent a message

Sanaa (Yemen) — The leader of Hamas Yahya Sinwar has told Yemen’s Houthi rebels that their recent missile attack has sent a message to Israel.

Yahya Sinwar’s letter to Abdul-Malek al-Houthi was published by the Houthis’ al-Masirah news channel Monday, a day after a missile fired by the Iran-backed rebels landed in an open area in central Israel and triggered air raid sirens at its international airport.

“I congratulate you for succeeding in making your missile reach the depth of the enemy’s entity after surpassing all defense systems,” Sinwar’s letter read, according to al-Masirah.

Sinwar added that the Yemeni missile attack sent a message that that attempts to “contain” Hamas have failed and that the back-up fronts by Iran-backed groups are becoming more effective.

Sinwar said that Hamas carried out the October 7, attack on southern Israel and has since been fighting “a defensive war that has exhausted the enemy.

” He added that Hamas had prepared for “a long war of attrition that will break” Israel’s political will.

Shortly after the Israel-Hamas war started, Iran-backed groups in Lebanon, Yemen and Iraq have claimed responsibility for scores of attacks against Israel saying they are backing their allies in Hamas.

Israeli settlers storm a West Bank school and beat staffers, Palestinians say. Israeli troops later arrest school’s principal and 2 others

Ramallah (West Bank) — Palestinians say Israeli settlers wielding sticks stormed a Palestinian school in the occupied West Bank, beating staff members and tying up the principal.

The Israeli military said Palestinians had attacked an Israeli nearby, inflicting a head injury, before fleeing to the school on Monday. It said a group of Israelis followed the attackers and a confrontation ensued in which a number of Palestinians were hurt.

Hassan Malihat, a Palestinian lawyer who at the time was visiting the school near the city of Jericho, said the settlers entered at around 8 am. He says the Israeli army arrived about two hours later and arrested three staff members, including the principal.

The military said soldiers and police were dispatched to the school, ended the confrontation and arrested a number of suspects.

The Palestinian Red Crescent rescue service says seven Palestinians were wounded in the confrontation.

Settler violence has surged across the West Bank since Hamas’ October 7 attack ignited the war in Gaza. In some cases, Israeli settlers have stormed Palestinian villages setting cars and properties ablaze.

There has also been a rise in car-ramming, stabbing and shooting attacks carried out against Israelis by Palestinian militant groups and lone attackers.

Israel captured the West Bank, along with Gaza and east Jerusalem, in the 1967 Mideast war — lands the Palestinians want for a future state.

The 3 million Palestinians in the West Bank live under Israeli military rule, with the Western-backed Palestinian Authority exercising limited autonomy in some areas.

Over 500,000 settlers with Israeli citizenship live in well over 100 settlements considered illegal by most of the international community.