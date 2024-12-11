Muslim World

Israeli strike on northern Gaza kills 19, Palestinian medics say

Palestinian medical officials say an Israeli strike on a home where displaced people were sheltering in the northern Gaza Strip has killed at least 19 people.

Safiya Begum11 December 2024 - 14:30
Cairo: Palestinian medical officials say an Israeli strike on a home where displaced people were sheltering in the northern Gaza Strip has killed at least 19 people.

That’s according to the Kamal Adwan Hospital, which received the casualties on Wednesday after the overnight strike in the town of Beit Lahiya.

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military. Israel has been waging a renewed offensive against Hamas militants in northern Gaza since early October.

