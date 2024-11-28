Jackie Shroff inspires Priyanka Chopra Jonas with his philosophy for work life

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff, who is a favourite of Gen Z on Instagram owing to his simple yet delectable recipes and philosophies, has caught the fancy of actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas as well because of his outlook towards showing up at work every day.

On Thursday, Priyanka took to the Stories section of her Instagram, and shared a video of Jackie from the media event in which he could be seen talking to the media and sharing his wisdom on how it’s important to get up and go for work every day unless someone is down or under the weather.

The video showcases the actor’s inspiring take on dealing with daily life struggles and moving forward with it. Priyanka also tagged him and included a folded hand and rose emoji. She captioned the video saying, “My attitude on the work every day”.

In the video, Jackie Shroff can be heard saying, “Life hai bhidu kaam aate rehta hai, jaate rehta hai, karte rehne ka, aage chalte rehne ka, samjha na bhidu, aayega aate rahega, lene ka, maza lene ka, doosre din ka wait karne ka, aaya, aankh khul gaya, haath pair nahin dukh rahe fir nikal lene ka (It’s life, and work will come and go. Keep doing it. It will keep on coming, take it, enjoy, and look forward to the next day! If you’ve woken up with good health, head on to work)”.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Jackie received a lot of positive response for his work in the recently released theatrical movie ‘Singham Again’ in which he essayed a negative role. The actor, who ruled the cinema in the 1980s., will now be seen essaying the role of Babbar Sher in the upcoming film ‘Baby John’. He also has ‘Housefull 5’ in the pipeline.