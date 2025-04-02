JD(U) Backs Waqf Amendment Bill, Says Pasmanda Muslims Will Support PM Modi

New Delhi: In a strong endorsement of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, the Janata Dal (United), a key ally of the BJP, backed the legislation in the Lok Sabha, asserting that it will benefit Pasmanda (backward) Muslims, women, and the poor.

Union Minister Lalan Singh criticized opposition parties, accusing them of attempting to paint Prime Minister Narendra Modi as anti-Muslim. He claimed that the Pasmanda community will stand with Modi for ensuring justice and transparency in the management of Waqf properties.

Also Read: Waqf Amendment Bill Sparks Uproar in Parliament; Opposition Calls It ‘Targeted’

“JD(U) Doesn’t Need a Certificate of Secularism”

Singh also defended Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s secular credentials, stating that no leader has done as much for Muslims in Bihar as Kumar, including efforts in education, justice for Bhagalpur riot victims, and delineation of Muslim graveyards.

Slamming opposition leaders, he said, “Your secularism is about dividing the society for votes. The JD(U) and Nitish Kumar do not need your certificate of secularism.” He also challenged opposition parties to reveal the share of Pasmanda Muslims in Waqf boards while advocating for a caste census.

Rijiju Lauded for “Saving National Buildings”

Singh praised Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, claiming that his efforts through the Waqf Bill have prevented the Supreme Court, Parliament, and Rashtrapati Bhawan from being declared Waqf properties.

He further alleged that the bill’s critics either exploit religious matters for political gains or have illegally occupied Waqf properties and are now resisting the new law to protect their interests.

Waqf is a Trust, Not a Religious Institution

Dismissing opposition concerns, Singh emphasized that Waqf is not a religious institution but a trust meant to serve the interests of the Muslim community. He accused opposition parties of spreading misinformation and vitiating the atmosphere for political benefits.

With JD(U) lending strong support to the bill, the government has gained a crucial political ally as it pushes forward the controversial amendments amid ongoing debates.