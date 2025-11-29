Jess Jonassen to miss remainder of WBBL season due to shoulder surgery

Brisbane: Brisbane Heat have been dealt a major blow with captain Jess Jonassen ruled out of the rest of the ongoing WBBL season due to a right shoulder surgery.

All-rounder Charli Knott will assume leadership duties for the final three matches of the season for the side, currently seated at the bottom of the points table, with no wins so far. The shoulder injury was also one of the main reasons behind Jess, the left-arm spin bowling all-rounder, pulling out of the recent WPL 2026 auction, held in New Delhi on Thursday.

“We had thought I could get through with the care and attention of our physio Jolandi Jacobs and the medical team, but that plan needed to change obviously as we got further into the competition.”

“It has certainly been a challenging time personally, especially as it became apparent that it was getting tougher to compete at the level I aspired to be at. But I’m very determined to bounce back from this and play some more good cricket once I have fully recovered.”

“It’s encouraging to know that I will have the best possible support back home as I get back to full strength. It hasn’t been the tournament we had hoped for this time, but I have been very proud of the team and they way they have fought hard and competed in each of our games. I’m sure they will finish on a high note,” said Jess in a statement by the club.

Charli will lead Brisbane Heat for the first time in Sunday’s clash against Adelaide Strikers at North Sydney Oval, after having earlier served as vice-captain this season and captained Australia A as well. For Heat, Nadine de Klerk will bow out after Sunday’s game ahead of South Africa’s upcoming white-ball series against Ireland, while Grace Harris remains under fitness management for a calf issue.

Jess is expected to be sidelined for around three months and could return for the end of the Women’s National Cricket League season. Her state team Queensland will play their final round matches against Victoria on March 12 and 14, respectively, ahead of the final on March 21.

“Jess and the team have worked very hard to keep her playing, and her commitment to the team has been unquestioned. The medical team has tried to manage her shoulder during the competition to help her keep playing, but it has got to the point where the best scenario is for surgery and give her plenty of time to return to her best ahead of next season.”

“While Jess is recovering from her surgery, Charli Knott will captain the side for the remaining three games in the WBBL, and we certainly wish her every success with the team,” said Brisbane Heat CEO Terry Svenson.