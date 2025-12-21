J&K Crime Branch files charge sheet against 4 revenue officials in land fraud case

Srinagar: The J&K Police’s Crime Branch said on Sunday that it has filed a charge sheet against four senior officials of the revenue department in a high-profile land fraud case.

“The Economic Offences Wing of Crime Branch Kashmir has filed a charge sheet in FIR No. 08/2021 under Sections 420, 467, 468, 471, 120-B RPC read with Section 5(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act before the Hon’ble Court of Special Judge Anti-Corruption, Srinagar, against five accused persons, including four senior revenue officials,” a statement by the J&K Crime Branch Kashmir said.

The accused were identified as Nusrat Aziz, then Tehsildar Settlement, Srinagar, and at present Mehjoor Nagar, Srinagar; Shahbaz Bodha, then Tehsildar South, Srinagar and presently posted as ACR, Pulwama; Mohd Yaseen Kalla, then Patwari, Estate Balhama and presently posted as OQ Channapora; Ashiq Ali, then Patwari Settlement, Srinagar and currently posted as Patwari, Litter, Pulwama; and Riyaz Ahmad Bhat, a resident of Nowgam, Srinagar.

The case originated from a complaint wherein the complainants alleged that they had purchased two plots of land measuring one Kanal seven Marlas each, along with an additional over 14 Marlas, situated at Balhama, Srinagar, through registered sale deeds executed by accused Riyaz Ahmad Bhat. Possession of the land was duly handed over, and mutations bearing Nos. 121, 122 and 67 were lawfully attested in favour of the complainants, according to the statement.

During the investigation, it was revealed that the accused seller, in criminal conspiracy with the revenue officials, fraudulently manipulated official records and illegally cancelled the valid mutations, thereby dishonestly restoring ownership rights in favour of the seller. This enabled the resale of the same land to other parties, causing wrongful loss to the complainants and corresponding unlawful gain to the accused. Investigation further established that basic mutations were attested in favour of land broker Riyaz Ahmad Bhat on predated documents, at a time when the concerned officers/officials were not even posted within the jurisdiction of the said Tehsil/Estate.

Based on the evidence collected during the investigation, including official records and documentary proof, sufficient material was found substantiating the commission of cognisable offences under the relevant provisions of law.

“Accordingly, the charge sheet has been filed before the Hon’ble Court of Special Judge Anti-Corruption, Srinagar, for judicial determination. The Economic Offences Wing of the Crime Branch Kashmir reiterates its firm commitment to combating corruption and safeguarding the lawful property rights of citizens,” the statement said.