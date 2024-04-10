J&K Waqf authorities suspend Hazratbal Imam over alleged forced conversion

Srinagar: J&K Waqf board authorities have suspended the head cleric at the Hazratbal shrine over alleged forced conversion.

An order issued by the Waqf board said, “Kamal-ud-din Farooqui, is relieved from the duties of Imaam-o-Khateeb, Aasar-e-Shareef, Hazratbal till completion of the enquiry or till further orders”.

On the last Ramadan Friday congregational prayers at Hazratbal shrine the Imam, Kamal-ud-din Farooqui presided over the conversion of a non-local to Islam.

Police registered an FIR in Police Station Nigeen against a Srinagar resident Inayat Ahmad, son of Abdul Ahad of Saraf Kadal Nowhetta Srinagar, who allegedly forced a non-local Sandeep, his domestic help, to convert to Islam.

The J&K Waqf Board acted against the cleric, Kamal-ud-din Farooqui and relieved him from the duties of Imaam-o-Khateeb, Aasar-e-Shareef, Hazratbal till completion of the enquiry.

The Waqf said there were allegations that Farooqui presided over forced conversion during Friday prayers.

The video of the conversion event went viral and questions were raised in different sections of the society whether conversion was publicised to create disharmony among communities.

Many religious scholars have said that religion is a personal and private matter of faith and converting incidents related to change of faith into fanfare at mass gatherings is against the spirit of every religion in the World including Islam.