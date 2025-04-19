Joy Trip Turns Tragic: Tourists Board Cable Car, Unexpected Disaster Strikes

Naples, Italy: A tragic cable car accident near Monte Faito, close to Naples in southern Italy, has left four people dead and one severely injured after a cable suddenly snapped, causing a cabin to plunge into a gorge.

Tourists’ Joy Trip Turns Into a Nightmare

The victims, who were on a leisure trip, had boarded the cable car to enjoy the scenic beauty of the mountainous region. However, their joyful ride turned into a deadly disaster when the support cable broke unexpectedly, sending one of the cabins crashing down into the valley.

Victims Include British Couple and Israeli Tourist

According to local authorities, the deceased include a British couple, an Israeli woman, and the cable car operator. One more person sustained critical injuries and was immediately taken to a nearby hospital for emergency treatment.

16 Tourists Rescued From Suspended Cabins

Two other cabins were left suspended mid-air after the cable break, leaving 16 passengers stranded. Emergency rescue teams acted swiftly, using ropes and harnesses to safely bring all 16 people down to safety.

Incident Occurred Between Castellammare di Stabia and Mount Faito

The accident took place on the cable car route that runs between Castellammare di Stabia and Mount Faito, a popular tourist destination. The iron support cables, which have been in operation since 1952, reportedly gave way. A similar tragic incident occurred in 1960, also resulting in four deaths.

Investigation Underway Into Cable Car Safety

Authorities have launched a full-scale investigation to determine the cause of the cable failure. Preliminary reports suggest that the support cable snapped, leading to the catastrophic fall. The cable car system, a historical attraction, is now under scrutiny for maintenance and safety compliance.