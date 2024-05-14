Kangana Ranaut files nomination from Mandi

Shimla: Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut made her debut in electoral politics by filing her nomination papers as a BJP candidate from the Mandi parliamentary seat amid great fanfare.

After submitting her nomination she addressed a party election meeting at Seri Munch where party workers were present.

She highlighted the progress of women in Mandi and criticised the Congress’ alleged anti-national mentality.

Kangana sees her nomination as a fortunate opportunity to represent the world’s largest party in the Lok Sabha elections, aiming for success both in Bollywood and in the political arena.

Kangana expressed gratitude for the love and support of the people of Mandi, emphasising the need to ensure victory at any cost.

Despite her fame and glamour, she faces an uphill task being pitted against Public Works Department Minister Vikramaditya Singh, scion of a royal family and son of former CM Virbhadra Singh.