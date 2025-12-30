Kannada TV Actress Nandini C.M. Dies by Suicide in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Television actress Nandini C.M., aged 26, who gained recognition for acting in several Kannada and Tamil serials, died by suicide. In a note she left behind, she expressed that the pressure from her family to secure a government job compelled her to make this drastic decision. DCP (South West) Anita Haddannavar stated on Tuesday, “Kannada TV actor Nandini died on December 29 (Monday) at 3.45 am by suicide. She was found hanging from a window frame in Room No. 202 of Insta Living PG, where she was staying in Kengeri, Bengaluru.

Her mother, G.R. Basavarajeshwari, has filed a complaint in Kengeri Police Station for further legal action, stating that there is no suspicion or suspicion on anyone else about her daughter’s death.” Preliminary investigations revealed that “Her father, a government school teacher, passed away three years ago. After his death, family members reportedly pressured her to take up his job, but Nandini was said to be uninterested in working as a teacher.”

According to the complaint, Nandini had written in her diary that she did not want to take a government job and was interested in acting, and that no one at home was listening to her, which caused her deep distress. Nandini was also reportedly distressed due to some health issues. Police said Nandini left behind a death note before ending her life. A case of unnatural death has been registered at the Kengeri police station. Police stated that Nandini, a native of Kottur in Ballari district, was residing in Bengaluru for a long time.

She had acted in supporting roles in popular Kannada serials such as ‘Jeeva Hoovagide’, ‘Sangharsha’, ‘Madhumagalu’ and ‘Neenade Naa’, earning recognition on the small screen. She was also acting in Tamil serials and played a lead role in the Tamil serial ‘Gauri’, in which she portrayed a dual role as Kanaka and Durga. The exact reason behind Nandini’s suicide is being ascertained. After the post-mortem examination, her body was handed over to her family members.

According to the complaint by the victim’s mother, Nandini had completed her PUC education in Ballari in 2018 and later enrolled for a B.E. course at R.R. Institute in Hesaraghatta, Bengaluru. However, as she developed a strong interest in acting, she reportedly did not attend college regularly and instead underwent acting training in Rajarajeshwari Nagar. From 2019 onwards, she acted in various Kannada television serials and stayed in a PG accommodation in Rajarajeshwari Nagar.

In August 2025, she shifted to Insta Living PG at Mylasandra in Kengeri and began residing there. Nandini’s father, Mahabaleshwar, was a teacher at a government lower primary school. He passed away due to illness in 2021. Subsequently, in 2023, Nandini was offered a job at the taluk office on compassionate grounds. However, she did not take up the job, stating that she was interested in acting and wanted to live life on her own terms. Insisting on this, she came to Bengaluru and continued living in a PG accommodation. Further investigation is on.

