Karisma Kapoor gets PM Modi’s autograph for her children

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor, who is known for ‘Andaz Apna Apna’, ‘Coolie No.1’, ‘Raja Hindustani’ and others, recently met PM Narendra Modi in Delhi with her family, and received a signed autograph from the PM for her children.

On Wednesday, the actress took to her Instagram, and shared the pictures from the Kapoor family’s meeting with the PM. The family, which is considered the first film dynasty of Hindi cinema, met with PM Modi ahead of the centenary of the family’s patriarch Raj Kapoor, who is widely considered one of the most influential filmmakers and actors in Indian cinema.

Sharing the pictures, Karisma wrote the same caption as her sister Kareena Kapoor Khan. She wrote, “We are deeply humbled and honored to have been invited by the Honourable Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, to commemorate the extraordinary life and legacy of our grandfather, the legendary Raj Kapoor. Thank you, Shri Modi ji, for such a special afternoon. Your warmth, attention, and support in celebrating this milestone meant the world to us”.

“As we celebrate 100 glorious years of Dadaji’s artistry, vision, and contribution to Indian cinema, we honour the timeless impact of his legacy, which continues to inspire us and generations to come. We are proud to showcase his iconic films and remember the impact he had on Indian cinema with the ‘Raj Kapoor 100 Film Festival’. Dec 13-15, 2024, | 10 films | 40 cities | 135 cinemas. #100YearsOfRajKapoor “, she added.

December 14, 2024 marks the centenary of Raj Kapoor. He was born in Peshawar (present day Pakistan), and was the eldest son of actor Prithviraj Kapoor. Raj Kapoor starred in and produced many films for which he received multiple accolades, including three National Film Awards.

His films ‘Awaara’ and ‘Boot Polish’ competed for the Palme d’Or prize at the Cannes Film Festival in 1951 and 1955’s editions respectively.

The Government of India honoured him with the Padma Bhushan in 1971 for his contributions to the arts. India’s highest award in cinema, the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, was bestowed to him in 1988 by the Government of India.

Earlier, the International Film Festival of India, organised jointly by the National Film Development Corporation of India (under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting) and the state Government of Goa, in Goa, honoured Raj Kapoor ahead of his centenary, and invited Ranbir as the speaker to share anecdotes about his grandfather.