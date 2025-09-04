Karnataka BJP MLA in trouble for saying SP acts like Congress leaders’ pet dog; police summon him for questioning.

Davanagere (Karnataka): Karnataka Police have summoned BJP MLA B.P. Harish for questioning on Thursday in connection with his offensive remark alleging that Davanagere district Superintendent of Police (SP) Uma Prashanth acts like a pet dog of Congress leaders.

Sources confirmed that MLA B.P. Harish was asked to appear before the police at 11 A.M. on Thursday. However, since he failed to turn up, the police are preparing to serve him another notice directing him to attend the investigation on Friday or Saturday.

A team of more than 10 policemen visited B.P. Harish’s residence near Visvesvaraya Park in Davanagere city. However, as the MLA had gone to Bengaluru, the police, after enquiring with his family members, informed them that Harish must appear before the police for questioning.

Sources added that Harish is attempting to secure anticipatory bail in connection with the case before presenting himself for questioning to the police. Meanwhile, several women’s organisations have condemned Harish’s statement and given a call for protest.

The remark has also gone viral on social media. Karnataka police had filed an FIR against the Harihara BJP MLA Harish on Wednesday for stating that SP Uma Prashanth was acting like a Pomeranian dog of the Congress leaders in Davanagere district.

The FIR was registered at KTJ Nagar police station in Davanagere city following a complaint by SP Uma Prashanth. The police have booked the BJP MLA under Sections 132, 351(2), and 79 for insulting a woman officer and issuing a life threat. Speaking at a programme organised by the Reporters’ Guild in Davanagere city recently, BJP MLA Harish said, “I am an MLA, but when the SP sees me at functions, she makes an awkward face.

At the same time, she waits at the gates for members of the Shamanur family, and she behaves exactly like a Pomeranian dog of their household.” Shamanur Shivashankarappa, a veteran Congress leader, is an MLA while his son, S.S. Mallikarjun, is the Minister for Mines, Geology and Horticulture and Mallikarjun’s wife, Prabha Mallikarjun, represents the Davanagere Lok Sabha constituency.

BJP MLA Harish further said, “When I attended an event in Harihara town, the SP ignored me, looked away, and sat on the platform without showing any respect. At Gandhi Bhavan grounds, in scorching sunlight, the SP waited for the arrival of MP Prabha Mallikarjun throughout.”

“At a Convent in Harihara, children were made to sit for one-and-a-half hours waiting for MP Prabha Mallikarjun. I left the event. If the SP had been present, she would have stood under the sun for 1.5 hours. Why this discrimination? I am an MLA and she is a Lok Sabha member.

Both of us are people’s representatives,” he stated. “The SP might be thinking that being under the protection of the rich and powerful is good for her. But this will not last long. It is only a temporary phenomenon,” BJP MLA Harish added. The incident has evoked widespread criticism of the MLA for making objectionable remarks against a woman officer.