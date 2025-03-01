Karnataka: Second PUC Board Exams Begin with Over 7 Lakh Students Amid Tight Security

Bengaluru: The Second Year Pre-University College (PUC) board examinations (Class 12) commenced in Karnataka on Saturday, with more than seven lakh students appearing for the exams.

The Karnataka government has made extensive arrangements to ensure the smooth conduct of the examinations.

Examination Arrangements and Security Measures

Primary and Secondary Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa assured that comprehensive arrangements have been made to avoid any inconvenience during the exams. He also addressed concerns regarding protests by Kannada organisations, stating that while the protests had the right to be held, authorities would ensure that students’ exams would not be disrupted.

A total of 7,13,862 students are participating in the examinations, which includes 3,35,468 male students, 3,78,389 female students, and five transgender students. The exams will take place at 1,171 centres across the state, with 2,342 local vigilance squads, 76 answer script evaluation centres, and 31,000 evaluators overseeing the process.

Exam Schedule and Subjects

The examinations are scheduled to run until March 20. On the first day, students are taking exams in Kannada and Arabic subjects.

Hijab Issue and Government Stand

Regarding the ongoing hijab controversy, the Karnataka government has not yet made a decision, as the matter remains sub-judice. The previous BJP government had decided not to allow students to wear a hijab while writing exams.

Political Leaders Extend Best Wishes

Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel, H. D. Kumaraswamy, conveyed his best wishes to the students, urging them to approach the exams with confidence and proper preparation. He also wished them success and invoked the blessings of Goddess Saraswati.

State BJP President B. Y. Vijayendra and former CM Basavaraj Bommai also extended their warm wishes, encouraging students to face the exams with confidence and hard work. They emphasized that dedication and thorough preparation would lead to success.

New Webcasting Surveillance System

For the first time, the Education Department has introduced a webcasting surveillance system to monitor the Class 12 exams. This system was previously implemented for the SSLC (Class 10) exams last year. The new surveillance measure aims to prevent malpractices and ensure fairness in the examination process.

Authorities have also imposed prohibitory orders within a 200-metre radius of exam centres and made arrangements to video record all activities, including the transportation of question papers to the centres.