Karnataka Wins Overall Trophy at 36th South Zone Aquatic Championship in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The 36th South Zone Aquatic Championship, organized by the Telangana Swimming Association, concluded on Sunday at the Aquatic Complex, GMC Balayogi Stadium, Gachibowli, Hyderabad.

The three-day championship, held from 27th to 29th December, witnessed intense competition among teams from Karnataka, Telangana, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu.

Karnataka emerged as the overall champion, securing first place with 1,040 points, while the host Telangana team finished second with 452 points. During the closing ceremony, Smt. Alivelu Manga, President of the Para Swimming Association of Telangana State, presented the overall championship trophy to the Karnataka team. Telangana Swimming Association President Sri P. Chandrashekar Reddy, Secretary Sri G. Umesh, and other officials were also present.

Water Polo Finals:

Girls: Kerala defeated Karnataka 11-8. Kerala’s Safwa Sakeer scored 5 goals, and Ardra S added 2 goals. Karnataka’s Manya R and Ishani Kiran each scored 2 goals.

Boys: Kerala defeated Karnataka 12-6. Irfan Muhammed I S scored 4 goals and Visal V 2 goals for Kerala, while Jayanth L Reddy and Surya Mosale Mosale scored 3 and 2 goals respectively for Karnataka.

Swimming Highlights:

Boys 15-17, 50m Freestyle: Ishan Das (Telangana) recorded the fastest time at 24.95 seconds, followed by Sreehari B. (Kerala) at 25.08 seconds and Anish Aniruddha Kore (Karnataka) at 25.30 seconds.

Boys 15-17, 100m Breaststroke: Ganesh Chakradhar Jakka (Andhra Pradesh) won with 1:08.28, followed by Tanuj Singh (Karnataka) at 1:09.40 and Jordan Dominic Franklin (Telangana) at 1:09.64.

Boys 13-14, 200m Backstroke: S Krish (Karnataka) finished first in 2:23.43, Sachin Satvik Suresh (Telangana) second in 2:24.45, and Nikhiil Y (Tamil Nadu) third in 2:27.81.

Girls 13-14, 200m Backstroke: Shivani Karra (Telangana) won gold in 2:32.71, followed by Shreya Binil (Kerala) at 2:35.03 and Avhni Belliappa (Karnataka) at 2:36.33.

Girls 11-12, 400m Freestyle: Nayana A Madhyastha (Karnataka) claimed first place in 5:00.67, Vidula R (Karnataka) second in 5:00.77, and Tejashree Vidyasagar (Telangana) third in 5:21.12.

Ishan Das of Telangana emerged as the fastest swimmer of the championship, showcasing remarkable skill and stamina across multiple events.

The 36th South Zone Aquatic Championship successfully highlighted emerging talent from the southern states, with strong performances in swimming and water polo events reflecting the growing standard of aquatic sports in the region.