Karnataka’s temple city Udupi decks up to welcome PM Modi

Bengaluru: As the countdown has begun for arrival of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the temple city of Udupi in the coastal region of Karnataka is all set to welcome him on Friday. The entire city has been decorated with saffron and BJP flags and buntings. Authorities are expecting a huge turnout at the events to be attended by the Prime Minister, and elaborate security arrangements have been made.

According to the latest information, PM Modi will arrive at Mangaluru International Airport in a special flight at 10.30 a.m., and from there he will proceed to Udupi in a special Army helicopter. The Prime Minister is arriving 20 minutes ahead of the scheduled time and is expected to reach Udupi at 10.55 a.m.

PM Modi will take part in a roadshow before arriving at the Sri Krishna Matha. Local and regional cultural teams will also participate in the roadshow, and preparations have been made to shower flowers on the Prime Minister along the entire stretch.

Three viewing points have been set up for the Prime Minister to witness cultural performances. Shops and commercial establishments within a five-kilometre radius have been closed.

Prime Minister Modi, who will reach the Udupi Sri Krishna Matha through Rathabeedi, will first have darshan of Lord Krishna through the Kanakana Kindi. He will inaugurate the Golden Kanakana Kindi and visit the Kanakadasa shrine.

Entering the Math, he will perform ‘tirtha prokshane’ (sprinkling of holy water) at the Madhva Sarovara and then have darshan of Lord Krishna. He will inaugurate the Golden Tirtha Mantapa, meet the heads of the Ashta Mutts, receive ‘prasada’, and then visit the Geeta Mandira. He will reach the Laksha Kanta Parayana platform at 12.10 p.m.

Ahead of his visit to Karnataka’s Udupi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that he is honoured to join the Laksha Kantha Gita event at the temple city of Udupi in Karnataka.

Taking to social media platform X, Prime Minister Modi said, “It is an honour for me to have the opportunity to visit the Udupi Sri Krishna Matha and participate in the Laksha Kantha Gita Parayana programme.”

“This is a special event that brings together people from various sections of society for the recitation of the Gita. This Matha holds a very special significance in our cultural life. Inspired by Sri Madhvacharya, this Matha has been at the forefront of service to society,” the PM added.

It can be noted that Sri Krishna Matha in Udupi was established more than 800 years ago by Madhvacharya, the founder of the Advaita philosophy of Vedanta.

Prime Minister Modi will arrive at the historic Udupi Sri Krishna Math and later take part in the ‘Laksha Kantha Gita’ grand programme, where one lakh people will chant verses from the Bhagavad Gita in unison.

After the temple visit, the Prime Minister will participate in the historic Gita chanting event where more than 1 lakh participants — including students, monks, scholars and people from various walks of life — will recite the Bhagavad Gita in one voice.

He will also address the gathering.

Before visiting the Math, he will hold a roadshow from Bannanje to Kalsanka for nearly 20 minutes.

To prevent any untoward incident, more than 3,000 police personnel have been deployed in and around Udupi city.

Two layers of barricades have been erected — one reserved for police security and the other for the public.

Ten Superintendents of Police (SPs), 27 Deputy Superintendents of Police (DySPs), 49 Police Inspectors, 127 Sub-Inspectors, 232 ASIs, 1,608 constables, 39 women staff, six platoons of the Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP), and six Quick Response Teams (QRT) will be deployed across the coastal city.