Hyderabad

Kavitha Meets Families of Saudi Bus Accident Victims, Seeks Strong Support System for Affected Kin

Telangana Jagruti president Kalvakuntla Kavitha on Tuesday visited the families of those who died in the Saudi bus accident, offering condolences and support during their time of grief.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf19 November 2025 - 18:42
Hyderabad: Telangana Jagruti president Kalvakuntla Kavitha on Tuesday visited the families of those who died in the Saudi bus accident, offering condolences and support during their time of grief. She met the bereaved families at Nataraj Nagar in Asifnagar and assured them that she would stand by them until justice and assistance were delivered.

Speaking to the families, Kavitha urged the state government to put in place a strong mechanism to ensure that relatives of the deceased can be sent to Saudi without delay. She stressed that completing DNA testing within 60 days should be made a priority, as it would speed up the compensation process promised by the authorities in Saudi Arabia.

Kavitha also appealed to the Telangana government to extend full support to each affected family, ensuring that they receive timely assistance and guidance in navigating the procedures involved.

Tags
