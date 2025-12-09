Kerala local body elections: Polling underway in 7 districts; Union Minister Suresh Gopi votes

Thiruvananthapuram: Polling for the first phase of Kerala’s local body elections began on a brisk note across seven districts on Tuesday, with voting getting underway at 7 a.m. after the completion of mock polling.

The districts going to polls in this phase are Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki and Ernakulam.

Long queues of voters were seen at polling booths from early morning, indicating strong public participation.

By 8 a.m., one hour after polling began, Thiruvananthapuram district recorded a turnout of 7.5 per cent.

The polling covers 595 local self-government institutions, including three municipal corporations, 39 municipalities, seven district panchayats, 75 block panchayats and 471-gram panchayats.

Voting will continue until 6 p.m.

Several prominent political leaders cast their votes early in the day, including Union Minister Suresh Gopi, Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheesan, BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar and two-time Congress legislator K.S. Sabarinathan, who is also a candidate.

After voting, Rajeev Chandrasekhar described the election as “decisive” and urged voters to support a change that would benefit the state.

V.D. Satheesan predicted a “historic comeback” for the UDF, claiming that the public was eagerly awaiting it.

He also alleged that the state government was protecting those involved in the alleged looting of Ayyappan’s gold and accused Chief Minister Pinnarayi Vijayan’s office of pressuring officials to prevent the probe from reaching senior figures until after the elections.

Union Minister Suresh Gopi said the BJP would “wear the victory crown” in the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation and added that devotees would respond decisively in this election as well. He also stated that the verdict in the actress assault case would be binding on all.

Meanwhile, polling was delayed at several centres due to voting machine malfunctions.

In Kollam Corporation’s Bharanikavu Division Booth No. 1, polling began late after a machine failure.

Voting could not start initially at the Niranam Erathode booth in Thiruvalla, Pathanamthitta, while similar issues were reported in Vandiperiyar’s Thangamala area, the Town Square ward of Pathanamthitta municipality, and the Muvattupuzha municipality.

Replacement machines were provided at some locations.

In a tragic development, UDF candidate C.S. Babu from the 10th ward of Pampakuda Panchayat in Muvattupuzha died of a heart attack at 2.30 a.m. on polling day.

A former president of the Piravom Merchant Association, his death led to the postponement of elections in the concerned ward.

Among the others who were spotted in the queue included top Church leaders, Mar Thoma Church Metropolitan Theodosius, Cardinal Cleemis of the Syro Malankara Catholic Church, besides upcoming superstar Asif Ali, among others.

“I have exercised my franchise and voted for my candidate and expect all to do the same,” said Cleemis.

Meanwhile, the remaining seven districts will vote on Thursday, and all the results will be out on Saturday.