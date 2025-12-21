KIMS Hospitals Launches First-Ever Spine Surgery Robot in Telugu States

Hyderabad

In a landmark advancement for healthcare in the region, KIMS Hospitals has launched the first-ever Spine Surgery Robot in the Telugu states, ushering in a new era of extreme precision and safety in complex spine procedures. The state-of-the-art robotic system, which enables millimetre-level accuracy in screw placement, was unveiled at a programme held at a city hotel.

Speaking on the occasion, KIMS Hospitals Chairman and Managing Director Dr. Bollineni Bhaskar Rao said the institution has consistently remained at the forefront of adopting the latest medical innovations from across the globe. He emphasised that spine surgeries demand the highest level of precision and, until now, no hospital in Telangana or Andhra Pradesh had deployed robotic technology for such delicate procedures. The introduction of the Spine Robot, he said, marks a transformative milestone in spine care in the region.

The programme commenced with a welcome address by Chief Robotic Joint Replacement Surgeon Dr. Anne Sai Lakshman.

Explaining the technological superiority of the system, Senior Consultant Neurosurgeon and Head of the Neurosurgery Department at KIMS Hospital, Dr. Manas Kumar Panigrahi, said the robot—manufactured by US-based Medtronic—will be installed at KIMS Kondapur Hospital. During surgery, a CT scan is taken and fed into the robotic platform, allowing surgeons to meticulously pre-plan screw placement and bone cutting. The system then assists in placing screws with up to 99.9 per cent accuracy, virtually eliminating the risk of injury to surrounding nerves and significantly enhancing patient recovery outcomes.

KIMS Sunshine Hospital Managing Director and Chief Joint Replacement Surgeon Dr. A.V. Gurava Reddy noted that robotic systems have already delivered exceptional precision in knee replacements and other orthopaedic procedures. Extending robotic technology to spine surgeries, he said, represents another historic chapter in KIMS Hospitals’ journey of medical excellence.

Highlighting its importance in paediatric spine care, Consultant Minimally Invasive Spine Surgeon at KIMS Kondapur, Dr. K. Srikrishna Chaitanya, said robotic surgery is especially beneficial for treating spinal deformities in children, including hunchback conditions. Such surgeries demand absolute precision, which is reliably achievable with robotic assistance, he observed.

Consultant Neurosurgeon and Minimally Invasive Spine Surgeon Dr. B.V. Savithr Sastry pointed out that robotic spine surgery is currently available at only four or five centres across India, with none previously located in Telangana or Andhra Pradesh. Introducing this advanced technology at KIMS Kondapur Hospital, he said, is a matter of immense pride and reflects the hospital’s commitment to delivering world-class healthcare.

Also speaking on the occasion, Dr. Soumyajit Basu, Head of the Spine Surgery Department and Director of the Spine Fellowships Programme at Kothari Medical Centre, Kolkata, congratulated the KIMS Hospitals management for bringing cutting-edge spine surgery technology to the Telugu states.

The event concluded with a vote of thanks proposed by KIMS Kondapur Hospital Regional Medical Director Dr. Sudheer Vinnamala.

