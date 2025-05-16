Kishan Reddy: Dalit, Tribal Girls Used to Welcome Miss World Contestants be a National Shame

Hyderabad: Union Minister and BJP MP G Kishan Reddy has strongly criticized the Telangana Congress government for allowing local girls, including Dalit and tribal women, to wash the feet of foreign contestants of the Miss World 2024 pageant during a visit to the Ramappa Temple, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The act has sparked political controversy and drawn nationwide attention.

“Self-Respect of Telangana Mortgaged”: G Kishan Reddy

In a press release issued on Thursday, G Kishan Reddy expressed outrage over the incident, calling it a “shameful and humiliating act” that compromised the self-respect of Telangana and Indian women.

“Will the feet of foreign women be washed with Telangana girls? Telangana’s self-respect has been mortgaged. The Congress government has acted in a way that insults the pride and affection of our daughters,” he stated.

Reddy questioned the Congress government’s judgment, especially for allowing such a ceremony at a historic and sacred site like the Ramappa Temple, located in Mulugu district.

BJP Terms Ceremony an “Insult to Telangana Women”

Referring to Telangana’s historical and cultural pride, Reddy invoked legendary women such as Rani Rudramadevi and freedom fighters Sammakka and Saralamma, asserting that the event was a “direct insult to their legacy and the women of Telangana.”

“This happened on the land ruled by Rani Rudramadevi — a symbol of empowerment. It’s a severe humiliation to the legacy of powerful women,” Reddy added.

The BJP leader also took a jab at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of trying to appease the party high command in Delhi while disregarding local sentiments.

“Atithi Devo Bhava Misinterpreted”: Reddy

While acknowledging the Indian tradition of ‘Atithi Devo Bhava’ (Guest is God), Reddy argued that the sentiment was misapplied in this case, stating:

“It is not unforgivable to honour guests, but lowering the dignity of our women in the process is unacceptable. We should have shown hospitality without compromising on dignity.”

BJP Demands Apology from Revanth Reddy, Sonia, Rahul Gandhi

The Telangana BJP has demanded a public and unconditional apology from Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, Congress President Sonia Gandhi, and Rahul Gandhi. Reddy said the party will continue to protest such actions and called for the protection of women’s dignity in government-sponsored events.

Miss World Contestants Visit Ramappa Temple Amid Controversy

The incident occurred during the 72nd Miss World pageant’s cultural and spiritual tour in India. The Ramappa Temple was among the heritage sites visited by international participants, making headlines not for the historic significance, but for the controversial ceremony involving local girls.