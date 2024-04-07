Kishan ridicules KCR for not visiting Secretariat by citing lack of Vastu

Hyderabad: Union Minister and Telangana BJP chief G Kishan Reddy has lashed out at BRS party chief and former CM KCR.

He was campaigning in Secunderabad segment on Sunday as part of the upcoming Parliamentary elections.

Speaking on the occasion, Kishan Reddy said during the 10 years of BRS party’s rule, KCR never cared about the people and their problems and added that he did not come to the secretariat because vastu was not good and added that KCR ruled from the farmhouse for 10 years.

He appealed to people to vote for Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the third time. “We are giving due place to all sections of the society in the country. The triple talaq law has been brought for the benefit of Muslim girl children,” he said.