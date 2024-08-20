Kolkata Rape and Murder: CBI tracks Sanjay Roy’s past antecedents of crime against women

Kolkata: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officers investigating the rape and murder of a woman doctor of state-run R.G. Kar Medical College & Hospital in Kolkata, are now tracking the details of the past antecedents of crime against women of the sole arrested accused in the case, Sanjay Roy.

Sources said during the investigation, the sleuths have come across information about several instances of Sanjay Roy, a civic volunteer, harassing or sexually abusing women. However, no case was launched or action initiated against him.

The investigating officials are trying to track the godfathers of Roy, whose patronage stopped any sort of disciplinary action against him in such cases, as a result of which he became so arrogant. There are also records of Roy remaining in an intoxicated state while on duty.

Roy was arrested by the Kolkata Police, which was initially investigating the doctor rape and murder case before the charge of the investigation was handed over to CBI on the order of a division bench of the Calcutta High Court.

Since the time he was arrested, questions started surfacing on how the accused, as a mere civic volunteer, enjoyed certain privileges and freedom of movement like regular police personnel.

He used to reside at a police barrack at Ultadanga in North Kolkata, which is meant for regular police personnel in the permanent payroll with other allied financial emoluments.

Questions were raised on why this gross irregularity could remain unnoticed by the senior officials of the state police or why any regular resident of the barrack did not bring the matter to the notice of the higher authorities.

Information also surfaced then that despite being a civic volunteer, which is nothing but a contractual post, Roy often used to identify himself as an assistant sub-inspector of police attached to the armed police division of the state police.

The body of a female doctor was found in suspicious circumstances in the seminar hall of the R.G. Kar Medical College & Hospital on August 9. So far only one person has been arrested in the case.