KTR accuses Cong of deceiving people with false guarantees

Hyderabad: K T Rama Rao (KTR), working president of the BRS and former Minister, has lambasted the Congress party, alleging that it has betrayed the people with its promises of six guarantees.

In a series of tweets responding to the Thukkuguda public meeting, KTR criticised the Congress’s track record, denouncing it as a “hall of lies” for its failure to fulfil its assurances.

He accused Rahul Gandhi and the Congress of deceiving the public during both assembly and parliamentary elections, alleging that they had failed to deliver on their promises.

KTR highlighted the plight of Telangana under Congress rule, citing issues such as farmer suicides, agricultural distress, water scarcity, and economic struggles faced by various sectors. He lamented the lack of response from Congress to these pressing issues.

The former Minister emphasised the suffering of marginalised communities and criticised the Congress for perpetuating caste-based politics without addressing the root causes of inequality.

He asserted that the people of Telangana would not be swayed by empty promises in the upcoming elections, indicating that the Congress would face repercussions for its failures.