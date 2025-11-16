KTR slams Centre, Telangana over cotton procurement crisis

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K.T. Rama Rao has sharply criticised both the Central and Telangana State governments for what he described as “reckless negligence” towards the severe cotton procurement crisis unfolding across the state.

Expressing anguish, Rama Rao said lakhs of cotton farmers who toiled throughout the year are now unable to sell their produce, while both governments “remain in deep slumber.”

KTR, as the BRS leader is popularly known, demanded that the Centre immediately intervene to address farmer distress and accused both the BJP-led Union government and the Congress-led Telangana government of jointly failing the farming community.

In a statement here on Sunday, he alleged that despite nearly 50 lakh acres under cotton cultivation this year, neither the government has shown urgency nor sensitivity towards the crisis.

He pointed out that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has visited Delhi multiple times but has not raised the cotton issue meaningfully. Similarly, MPs from both Congress and the BJP have allegedly failed to exert pressure on the Centre. “A government that should stand with farmers is watching helplessly,” KTR said.

He strongly criticised the Cotton Corporation of India (CCI) for refusing to procure cotton on the grounds of moisture content, Kapas Mobile App registration issues, and allegations of corruption in ginning mills and their grading.

KTR stated that due to these hurdles, farmers are not even receiving the Minimum Support Price (MSP) of Rs 8,110 per quintal, while the open market is offering only Rs 6,000-Rs 7,000, causing losses of nearly Rs 2,000 per quintal.