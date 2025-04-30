IPL 2025: Kuldeep Yadav Slaps Rinku Singh After KKR vs DC Match, Sparks Controversy

In an unexpected turn of events after the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) match on Tuesday, DC spinner Kuldeep Yadav was seen slapping KKR batter Rinku Singh. The incident, captured on video, quickly went viral on social media, drawing strong reactions from fans and cricket enthusiasts alike.

Rinku Singh Left Shocked, But Smiles It Off

As seen in the visuals, Kuldeep Yadav slapped Rinku Singh lightly on the cheek twice in the presence of several players. Rinku, who was smiling initially, appeared shocked by Kuldeep’s sudden action. However, he soon laughed it off, indicating there may not have been serious intent behind the gesture. Nevertheless, the moment when Kuldeep lifted his hand again left Rinku visibly uncomfortable.

Netizens Demand Action Against Kuldeep Yadav

The video has triggered widespread outrage among netizens, many of whom are calling for a ban on Kuldeep Yadav. They argue that the act did not appear playful and accuse Kuldeep of showing arrogance. Several social media users pointed out that in the past, Harbhajan Singh faced a five-match ban for slapping Sreesanth during the IPL, and are demanding similar punishment for Kuldeep to send a strong message against misconduct.

this isn’t funny. this isn’t banter. this is assault – on live tv, in front of thousands.

⁰@imkuldeep18, you owe every cricket fan, and more importantly, your teammate, an apology.



absolute disgrace. kuldeep yadav, hang your head in shame.#kuldeepyadav #RinkuSingh #BCCI pic.twitter.com/zwwbzIqBX6 — desi sigma (@desisigma) April 30, 2025

Real Reason Still Unclear

As of now, there is no official clarification from either Rinku Singh or Kuldeep Yadav regarding the nature of the incident. It remains uncertain whether the slap was meant in jest or stemmed from another issue. Until one of the players speaks publicly, it is difficult to determine if the matter was friendly banter or something more serious.