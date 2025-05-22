Land Grabs in Gopanpally and Boduppal: Plot Owners Raise Alarm, HYDRAA Begins Probe

In a decisive move against growing complaints of land encroachments and layout violations, HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath on Wednesday conducted on-site inspections across key locations in Hyderabad. The visit follows numerous public grievances related to illegal land grabs, demolition of property, and unauthorized sales by real estate groups and influential individuals.

Illegal Land Grabs in Gopanpally: 184 Acres Under Dispute

The commissioner began his inspections at Ranganath Nagar in Gopanpally, Serilingampally mandal, where residents alleged that an entire layout of 850 plots spread across 184 acres was encroached upon during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Key Allegations:

Houses demolished and parks erased

Local temple damaged

Roads removed to eliminate trace of the original layout

Intimidation by bouncers deployed on-site

#Hyderabad—-#HYDRAA Commissioner launches ground inspection after flood of land encroachment complaints



In response to a series of public grievances, @Comm_HYDRAA AV Ranganath on Wednesday conducted on-site inspections across several areas in Hyderabad, focusing on… pic.twitter.com/SrmSfrPVrX — NewsMeter (@NewsMeter_In) May 21, 2025

Plot owners under the Ranganath Nagar Plot Owners’ Association cited a High Court order, based on Supreme Court directives, which mandated the removal of encroachments within four weeks. However, no action was taken to date.

“We will examine the issue from every angle and ensure justice is served,” said Commissioner Ranganath, promising to hold a hearing within 10 days with all parties involved.

Housing Board Land Left Unprotected

Residents further raised concerns regarding unauthorized plot sales on burial ground land and the lack of fencing around 60 acres of land allotted to the Housing Board in Gopanpally. The absence of boundary protection has made the land a soft target for illegal encroachment.

Boduppal and Chengicherla: Political Encroachment Alleged

The inspection continued to Aravind Colony in Chengicherla and Vikas Welfare Colony in Boduppal, Medchal district. Here, locals accused a former MLA of attempting to claim land as temple property and blocking registration processes in a 444-plot layout.

Boduppal Grievances:

35 out of 70 plots allegedly targeted

Roads and parks erased to repurpose the layout

Plot owners facing resistance from political figures

Such actions have reportedly disrupted lives and investments of legitimate landowners who have held titles for decades.

Shaikpet: Document Verification Ordered

At OU Colony in Shaikpet, Ranganath addressed reports of illegal road construction. He directed all plot owners to submit ownership documents for verification and pledged strict action against violators.

Administrative Response Gains Momentum

Commissioner Ranganath’s visits reflect a strong administrative stance against what residents describe as systemic and large-scale land encroachments. With assurances of hearings, verification, and legal action, affected property owners have renewed hope for justice.