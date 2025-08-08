Laura Williams Assumes Charge as New U.S. Consul General in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Laura E. Williams has officially taken charge as the new U.S. Consul General in Hyderabad, succeeding Jennifer Larson. A seasoned diplomat and senior member of the U.S. Foreign Service, Williams brings with her extensive experience in diplomacy, technology, and public service.

Expressing her enthusiasm for the new role, Williams said, “I am honored to serve as the U.S. Consul General in Hyderabad. I look forward to strengthening the U.S.-India partnership across Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Odisha. It is a privilege to represent the values and interests of the United States in this vibrant region.”

Prior to this appointment, Williams served as Deputy Chief Information Officer for Enterprise Services at the U.S. Department of State. In this capacity, she oversaw a vast network of information technology platforms that support American diplomatic missions around the world.

Her career has been marked by efforts to enhance cybersecurity, streamline knowledge management, and promote innovation in public diplomacy.

Williams has also served in key overseas postings at U.S. Embassies in Nicosia (Cyprus), Algiers (Algeria), Rome (Italy), and Mexico City (Mexico). Her domestic roles in Washington, D.C. include assignments in the Secretary’s Operations Center, the Foreign Service Institute, and the Cyberspace and Digital Policy Bureau, among others.

Before joining the Foreign Service, she held contractor roles with the U.S. Navy Submarine Command, the U.S. State Department’s Consular Affairs Bureau, and USAID. She is a graduate of American University with a degree in International Relations and holds several advanced certifications in technology and project management, including CIO certification from the National Defense University.

Williams also took a moment to acknowledge the contributions of her predecessor. “Consul General Jennifer Larson has done an outstanding job in fostering relationships in Hyderabad and the surrounding region. I aim to build on her legacy and deepen the collaboration across sectors,” she said.

The U.S. Consulate General in Hyderabad expressed confidence that under Williams’ leadership, bilateral ties between the United States and India—particularly in the southern states—will continue to flourish, driving mutual prosperity and shared goals in the years ahead.