LCGC Resolute Group Unveils “RE: PLAY 2025 – Logo & Jersey”

Hyderabad: The LCGC Resolute Group proudly announced the launch of its newly branded annual sports initiative RE: PLAY 2025 – Sport’ive Connections, marking an exciting new chapter in the company’s vibrant sporting tradition.

The launch event, held at the Radiant Training Room, E City, Raviryal Village, Maheshwaram Mandal, Hyderabad, brought together the extended family of the LCGC Resolute Group of Companies—Radiant, Rocksalt, Skyquad, LCGC Bio, LCGC Chrome, Amber Resojet, and Resolute Star. Around eight teams will be participating in the T20 Cricket Tournament scheduled from 22nd November to 30th November, with the finals on 6th December at the Shrestha Cricket Ground.

A key highlight of the event was the unveiling of the RE:PLAY 2025 logo and jerseys, symbolizing the spirit of teamwork, vibrancy, and unity that defines the LCGC Resolute Group. Each jersey has been thoughtfully designed to reflect the confidence, diversity, and collective energy of the organization’s people.

This year, RE:PLAY goes beyond cricket and throwball, expanding to include chess and carroms, making the season more inclusive and engaging for employees across all departments.

Speaking at the launch, Mr. Raminder Singh Soin, Chairman, shared his vision for this year’s transformation:

“When we started this journey back in 2019, the idea was to give our people a space to unwind, to collaborate, and to carry the same energy from the field into our work. I have always spoken about the 3 Ps — People, Passion, and Process, and today I would like to introduce the 4th P: Play.”

Adding to the excitement, Mr. Ramnish Soin, Director and a sportsperson himself, expressed his enthusiasm for the new identity RE:PLAY 2025 – Sport’ive Connections. He said,

“What makes this event truly special is how it includes everyone—whether you’re playing, cheering, or supporting. It’s a celebration of connection and collaboration.”

The name RE:PLAY brings together the pulse of play and the pride of who we are. “RE” signifies Resolute and Resilience, emphasizing that every comeback begins with a replay. The theme “Sport’ive Connections” celebrates sport not just as competition but as a powerful medium to build relationships, promote inclusion, and strengthen bonds across the organization.

The event concluded with the unveiling of the RE:PLAY Trophy, match scheduling, and an inspiring call to action from the Chairman to “play with passion, play fair, and enjoy every moment.”

As RE:PLAY 2025 begins, the LCGC Resolute Group reinforces its belief that sport is not just about competition — it is about connection, resilience, and the shared joy of growing together as one team.

Photo Caption: LCGC Resolute Group Unveils “RE:PLAY 2025 – Jersey Released by Mr. Raminsh Soin Director and Mr. Raminder Singh Soin Chairman LCGC Resolute Group.