Licensed surveyors’ services to be available in Telangana by Gandhi Jayanti: Ponguleti

Hyderabad: The services of licensed surveyors will be made available in Telangana by October 2, coinciding with Gandhi Jayanti, State Revenue, Housing, Information and Public Relations Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy announced on Sunday.

The Minister said the first phase of training for surveyors has already been completed, while the second phase will begin on the 18th of this month in 23 district centres. Candidates have been instructed to report to the Assistant Director of the Survey Department in their respective districts by 1000 hours on that day.

Reviewing the progress with officials , Reddy said the initiative was crucial as survey maps have been made mandatory for land registrations under the Land Act.

He recalled that nearly 7,000 candidates underwent training for 50 working days between May 26 and July 26 in district centres. Practical examinations were conducted under the supervision of JNTU on July 28 and 29, and results were declared thereafter.

Apprenticeship training for successful candidates is currently underway, and licenses will be issued once they complete the training. Reddy directed officials to prepare a survey manual to ensure transparency in operations.

Stressing the importance of the department, the Minister said there was an inseparable link between the Revenue and Survey Departments, and strengthening the latter would help deliver better services in the revenue system.

He noted that the Survey Department had been neglected over the past decade and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to reviving and strengthening it, an official statement said.