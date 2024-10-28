LV Prasad Eye Institute shares safety tips for a safe and joyous Diwali

Hyderabad: As Diwali approaches, LV Prasad Eye Institute (LVPEI) extends its warm wishes for a festive season filled with happiness, prosperity, and above all, safety.

Firecrackers add sparkle to the celebrations, but they also require essential precautions to ensure a safe and joyful festival. The Institute encourages everyone to take these measures to protect themselves and their loved ones.

“Diwali is a cherished time of celebration and togetherness. By observing a few safety measures amidst the lights, firecrackers, and family gatherings, we can keep our festivities both joyful and safe,” says Dr Shalini Singh, Consultant Ophthalmologist at LVPEI’s Kallam Anji Reddy Campus in Hyderabad.

In case of an eye injury during the celebrations, LV Prasad Eye Institute recommends seeking immediate medical attention to prevent further damage. If debris enters the eye, gently rinse it with clean water or saline, avoiding any other substances.

Keeping the eye closed and covered with a clean, dry cloth can help protect it from additional harm until a professional examination is possible. Avoid pressing or rubbing the eye, which can worsen the injury, and refrain from using any ointments or home remedies. If a foreign object is lodged in the eye, leave it in place for professional removal, and seek help without delay, even if the injury appears minor.

For firecracker safety, the Institute advises buying fireworks only from authorized vendors and storing them safely away from children and flammable items. Supervision is key, especially when children are involved, with only one person lighting a firecracker at a time while others stand at a safe distance.

Open areas are best for lighting crackers, and it is essential to use long candles or sparklers for ignition. Keep water buckets nearby and wear protective goggles to shield the eyes from sparks.

Avoid holding firecrackers while lighting them and never ignite them in enclosed containers. Exercise patience with firecrackers that don’t ignite immediately and steer clear of synthetic or loose clothing while handling fireworks. Relighting faulty crackers, keeping them in pockets, or lighting them during high winds can all lead to accidents.

With these precautions, LV Prasad Eye Institute aims to help everyone enjoy a safe and joyful Diwali, a LVPEI statement said on Monday.