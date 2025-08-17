Made us proud: Delhi residents give warm welcome to Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla

New Delhi: Indian Air Force (IAF) Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla received a rousing welcome at New Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport on Sunday, as citizens carrying the Tricolour gathered to celebrate his return from space.

Shukla, who recently completed a two-week mission aboard the International Space Station (ISS) as part of the Axiom-4 mission, touched down in the early hours to chants of “Bharat Mata Ki Jai”. He was greeted by Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh, and hundreds of residents who hailed his achievement as a proud moment for India.

“We have all come here to welcome Shubhanshu Shukla. He has brought pride to the nation. There is enthusiasm across the country that we, too, should learn from him. He has made us proud. He has made the entire country proud,” a resident at the airport said.

Another added, “I am very happy that Shubhanshu Shukla has brought honour and pride to the nation. We can also proudly say that India is great. Seeing him reach ISS has made us proud. We are all here to welcome him and thank him for taking India’s name to new heights.” Many in the crowd spoke of Shukla as an inspiration to the youth.

“We hope the entire nation learns from Shubhanshu Shukla. The youth should aspire to be like him. He has inspired India. We are very proud of him and hope that he continues to make us proud,” said another citizen. Some also recalled the significance of his feat, noting, “Shubhanshu Shukla hoisted our flag in ISS.

This filled the hearts of every Indian with pride. We are very happy to have him back. We thank him for making India proud.” Shukla made history in June by becoming only the second Indian to travel to space after IAF Wing Commander Rakesh Sharma’s iconic mission in 1984.

He returned to Earth on July 16, concluding a milestone journey marking India’s re-entry into human spaceflight after four decades. Representing the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), Shukla’s successful mission and learnings from the Ax-4 programme are seen as crucial steps towards India’s upcoming Gaganyaan Mission and the ambitious plan to establish the Bharatiya Antariksh Station. \