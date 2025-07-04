Mahabubabad Tragedy: Head-On Collision Between Lorries Kills Three

Mahabubabad: A horrific road accident occurred in the early hours of Thursday near Ellampeta Stage in Maripeda Mandal, Mahabubabad district, leaving three people dead after two lorries collided and caught fire.

Head-On Collision on National Highway

According to police reports, two heavy lorries were traveling in opposite directions when they collided head-on on the highway near Ellampeta. The impact was so intense that both vehicles’ cabins burst into flames instantly.

Victims Trapped and Burned Alive

The blaze quickly engulfed the cabins of both lorries, leaving no time for escape. Tragically, both drivers and one cleaner were trapped inside and burned alive. Eyewitnesses attempted to help, but the fire was uncontrollable.

Firefighters and Police Respond

Firefighters rushed to the scene and managed to douse the flames after significant effort. Local police have registered a case and launched an investigation to determine the exact cause of the accident. Initial reports suggest that visibility may have been low due to early morning fog.

Traffic Disruption on Highway

The accident led to a temporary disruption of traffic on the highway, causing long queues of vehicles. Authorities cleared the wreckage after a few hours and restored the traffic flow.

Highway Safety Concerns Raised Again

This tragic incident has once again highlighted the urgent need for improved highway safety measures, especially in accident-prone areas. Locals have demanded the installation of proper signages, lighting, and regular patrolling to prevent such deadly mishaps.