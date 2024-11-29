MahaYuti’s meeting over govt formation cancelled as CM leaves for his native village

Mumbai: The wait is getting longer for the formation of a new government in Maharashtra as the meeting among the MahaYuti allies, which was to take place on Friday, has been cancelled as Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has left for his native village Dare in Satara district.

The meeting was slated to discuss details with regard to the government formation, especially on the allocation of cabinet berths, distribution of portfolios and appointment of district guardian ministers. The meeting was scheduled after the two-and-half-hour-long meeting chaired by Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday night in New Delhi where Fadnavis’ name was reportedly finalised as the Maharashtra Chief Minister.

Shinde after the MahaYuti’s meeting with the home minister had said that the three partners would meet on Friday to finalise the government formation and sort out related issues.

“The MahaYuti’s meeting will be held in Mumbai on Friday and the allies will arrive at a final decision on government formation. Our meeting in Delhi was positive. We had a discussion with Amit Shah and JP Nadda. I have announced my stand. As Shiv Sena, I have supported the name of the Chief Minister of the Grand Alliance. The deadlock is over. Everything is fine. I am a caretaker Chief minister, I am taking care of everyone,” said Shinde.

Although Shinde on Wednesday said he would abide by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decision on the chief minister’s post. Shinde is reluctant to join as the deputy chief minister in the new government but pressure is mounting from leaders and cadres that he should become part of the government and continue to head the Shiv Sena.

Shinde’s bargaining power seems to have reduced after NCP president and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar on last Sunday announced his party’s support to Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis for the chief minister’s post. Ajit Pawar did not stop there but further added that he would continue to hold the strategically important planning and finance departments.

Shinde camp is insisting on the allocation of home and urban development departments. However, the BJP has already rejected its proposal as the home department will remain within its quota.

Despite BJP’s refusal, Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Shirsat on Friday said that the home department should be given to Eknath Shinde who is quite capable of maintaining the law and order situation in the state.

Shiv Sena focuses on urban development, education, cultural affairs, water supply, health, transport, and state excise departments.

NCP has made a pitch for the allocation of departments including planning and finance, cooperation, women and child welfare, food and civil supply, minority affairs, medical education and tribal development.

BJP sources said that the party will keep key departments including home, revenue, energy, housing, rural development, water resources, forest, OBC welfare, tourism and general administration.