Mahesh Babu Summoned by ED in ₹5.9 Crore Real Estate Scam Probe

Hyderabad: Popular Telugu actor Mahesh Babu is expected to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday in connection with a high-profile money laundering investigation involving two Hyderabad-based real estate firms — Sai Surya Developers and the Surana Group.

Real Estate Scam Under Investigation

The ED is currently investigating serious allegations against the two real estate companies, accused of defrauding homebuyers by selling unauthorised plots and failing to complete or deliver promised housing projects. The scam has reportedly affected hundreds of customers across Telangana.

Mahesh Babu’s Brand Endorsement Under Scrutiny

Mahesh Babu, one of the biggest stars in South Indian cinema, had served as a brand ambassador for the ventures launched by Sai Surya Developers and the Surana Group. As per ED sources, the actor had received a total remuneration of ₹5.9 crore for his promotional involvement.

Also Read: Hyderabad Metro: Now a Harvard Case Study in Urban Transformation

Of this amount, ₹2.5 crore was allegedly paid in cash, a transaction now under ED scrutiny for possible violations under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Actor Had Earlier Requested More Time

The Enforcement Directorate had previously issued a summons to Mahesh Babu, asking him to appear for questioning. However, the actor sought an extension citing a packed work schedule, which was reportedly granted. He is now expected to make his appearance before ED officials on Monday, May 12.

ED Tightens Probe Around Celebrity Endorsements

The investigation is part of a broader crackdown on financial irregularities involving celebrity endorsements in real estate and investment schemes. The ED is closely examining whether the payments made to brand ambassadors were transparent and legally compliant.

High-Profile Appearance Expected to Draw Media Attention

With a high-profile actor like Mahesh Babu being drawn into the case, public and media interest in the investigation has intensified. His upcoming appearance before the ED is expected to shed more light on the financial dealings between celebrities and real estate firms involved in the alleged scam.