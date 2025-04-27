Mahesh Babu Writes to ED Officials: Here’s Why He Couldn’t Attend the Inquiry!

Hyderabad: Popular Tollywood actor Mahesh Babu has requested additional time to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning in connection with a money laundering investigation linked to realty firms Surana Group and Sai Surya Developers.

ED Issues Notice to Mahesh Babu

The ED had issued a notice summoning Mahesh Babu to appear for questioning on April 27. However, the actor reportedly wrote back, citing his busy schedule and requested a new date for appearance.

Connection with Surana Group and Sai Surya Developers

Mahesh Babu served as a brand ambassador for both Surana Group and Sai Surya Developers. He allegedly received over ₹11 crore for promotional activities:

₹5.5 crore from Surana Group

₹5.9 crore from Sai Surya Developers

Reports suggest he received ₹3.4 crore via cheques and ₹2.5 crore in cash from Sai Surya Developers.

ED Investigates Financial Transactions

The ED is probing the remuneration paid to Mahesh Babu by these firms, particularly focusing on any unaccounted cash payments and possible violations under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

ED’s Wider Investigation Against Realty Firms

The notice to Mahesh Babu follows the ED’s recent searches on April 17 at the premises of Surana Group and Sai Surya Developers in Hyderabad and Secunderabad.

The agency unearthed unaccounted transactions worth ₹100 crore and seized ₹74.50 lakh in cash.

Details of the Ongoing Investigation

The ED launched the investigation based on multiple FIRs filed by the Telangana Police against:

Narendra Surana, Director of Bhagyanagar Properties Ltd

K. Sathish Chandra Gupta, Proprietor of Sai Surya Developers

Other accused individuals

They are charged under various IPC sections for defrauding and cheating investors by promising land sales through unauthorised layouts, double-selling plots, and offering false assurances.

Financial Fraud and Laundering Allegations

According to the ED, the accused generated substantial proceeds of crime through fraudulent practices. These funds were allegedly laundered for personal gain, causing heavy financial losses to innocent investors.