Maliwal Slams AAP Over Delhi Poll Results, Shares Draupadi’s ‘Cheer Haran’ Image

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal took a jibe at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and its leader Arvind Kejriwal, attributing their loss in the Delhi Assembly elections to their “arrogance.” In a tweet, Maliwal shared an image of Draupadi’s “cheer haran” (stripping) from the Mahabharat, drawing a parallel between the incident and AAP’s downfall.

Maliwal wrote, “Even Ravan’s arrogance did not last,” in another post on X, further criticizing the party and its leadership.

Her reference to Draupadi’s “cheer haran” is tied to her earlier allegations against a close aide of Kejriwal, whom she accused of assaulting her inside the Chief Minister’s residence during Kejriwal’s tenure.

Maliwal’s remarks followed the Election Commission trends, which indicated that the BJP was leading and on course to form the next government in Delhi. Meanwhile, even Kejriwal was trailing in the race for the New Delhi seat.