India

Maliwal Slams AAP Over Delhi Poll Results, Shares Draupadi’s ‘Cheer Haran’ Image

Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal took a jibe at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and its leader Arvind Kejriwal, attributing their loss in the Delhi Assembly elections to their "arrogance." In a tweet

Mohammed Yousuf8 February 2025 - 14:46
Maliwal Slams AAP Over Delhi Poll Results, Shares Draupadi’s ‘Cheer Haran’ Image
Maliwal Slams AAP Over Delhi Poll Results, Shares Draupadi’s ‘Cheer Haran’ Image

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal took a jibe at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and its leader Arvind Kejriwal, attributing their loss in the Delhi Assembly elections to their “arrogance.” In a tweet, Maliwal shared an image of Draupadi’s “cheer haran” (stripping) from the Mahabharat, drawing a parallel between the incident and AAP’s downfall.

Maliwal wrote, “Even Ravan’s arrogance did not last,” in another post on X, further criticizing the party and its leadership.

Her reference to Draupadi’s “cheer haran” is tied to her earlier allegations against a close aide of Kejriwal, whom she accused of assaulting her inside the Chief Minister’s residence during Kejriwal’s tenure.

Maliwal’s remarks followed the Election Commission trends, which indicated that the BJP was leading and on course to form the next government in Delhi. Meanwhile, even Kejriwal was trailing in the race for the New Delhi seat.

Tags
Mohammed Yousuf8 February 2025 - 14:46

Related Articles

Who is Parvesh Verma? The Giant Slayer Who Defeated Arvind Kejriwal in New Delhi

Who is Parvesh Verma? The Giant Slayer Who Defeated Arvind Kejriwal in New Delhi

8 February 2025 - 17:55
8 Big Upsets for AAP in Delhi Elections Including Kejriwal, Sisodia, and Avadh Ojha

8 Big Upsets for AAP in Delhi Elections Including Kejriwal, Sisodia, and Avadh Ojha

8 February 2025 - 17:00
Delhi Results: Three AAP Ministers Win Amid String of Losses for Senior Party Leaders

Delhi Results: Three AAP Ministers Win Amid String of Losses for Senior Party Leaders

8 February 2025 - 15:29
People’s Power Supreme; Development and Good Governance Won: PM Modi on Delhi Poll Results

People’s Power Supreme; Development and Good Governance Won: PM Modi on Delhi Poll Results

8 February 2025 - 15:05
Back to top button