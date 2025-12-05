Man jumps on Metro track in Bengaluru’s Kengeri station; dies

Bengaluru: A man committed suicide by jumping in front of a moving Metro train at Kengeri Metro Station in Bengaluru on Friday. Services were affected as the operations were halted between Mysuru Road (Nayandanahalli) Metro Station and Challaghatta Metro Station.

The deceased was identified as 38-year-old Shantagoud Police Patil, a resident of Devarahipparagi in Vijayapura district. According to the police, he jumped in front of a moving train at the station. Kengeri police rushed to the spot, retrieved the body from under the train, and shifted it to a hospital.

More details on the incident are awaited.

Follow for more details: munsifdaily.com

Following the incident, the metro services on the Purple Line between Mysuru Road and Challaghatta stations were suspended for more than an hour. A large number of morning commuters had to rely on RTC buses, autos, and cabs. Services were later restored, and operations across the entire Purple Line were running as per schedule.

On January 20, a 49-year-old former Air Force employee attempted suicide at Jalahalli Metro Station (Green Line). Metro staff intervened using the emergency stop and trip systems, following which he survived.

Namma Metro services on the Green Line were disrupted in October after a man allegedly jumped onto the tracks in a suicide attempt. The victim, 40-year-old Veeresh, was rescued and rushed to Victoria Hospital.

Also Read: Mumbai Crime Branch busts fake call centre selling viagra to US citizens; 8 arrested

On March 21, 2024, a 19-year-old law student from National Law School of India University died after jumping onto the tracks in front of a moving train at Attiguppe Metro Station in Bengaluru.

A 34-year-old man attempted suicide by jumping onto the tracks. He was rescued by staff using the emergency-trip system; he survived with a minor head injury on June 10, 2024, at Hosahalli Metro station.

A 57-year-old man died by suicide after jumping in front of a moving metro train, forcing the authorities to temporarily suspend services between Yelachenahalli and Silk Institute stations.