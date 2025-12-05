World

Man killed in targeted shooting in Australia’s Queensland

The Queensland Police Service (QPS) said that emergency services attended a property in the suburb of Slacks Creek, 20 km southeast of the state capital of Brisbane, at around 1:15 a.m. local time on Friday and located a man with an apparent gunshot wound.

Sydney: A man has died following a targeted shooting in the Australian state of Queensland in the early hours of Friday morning.

The Queensland Police Service (QPS) said that emergency services attended a property in the suburb of Slacks Creek, 20 km southeast of the state capital of Brisbane, at around 1:15 a.m. local time on Friday and located a man with an apparent gunshot wound.

The 41-year-old man was transported to the hospital in a life-threatening condition, where he was declared deceased, Xinhua News Agency reported.

A statement from the QPS said that initial investigations indicated that the incident was a targeted attack and that there is no ongoing threat to the public.

Police declared a crime scene, and investigations into the shooting are ongoing.

Earlier on Wednesday, a man died and two others were hospitalised following a shooting at a property in eastern Australia.

Police in the state of New South Wales (NSW) said in a statement that emergency services were alerted to the shooting in the small town of Eungella, over 640 km northeast of Sydney near the border with the state of Queensland, at around 1:25 pm local time on Wednesday.

Officers arrived and were told that two men, aged 38 and 41, had been shot by another man who subsequently fled the scene with a fourth man.

The 41-year-old was treated by ambulance paramedics but died at the scene, while the 38-year-old sought treatment at a hospital for a gunshot wound.

Emergency services were then called to a second incident nearby after a 45-year-old man was hit by a car. He was taken to the hospital under police guard.

NSW Police said that officers are waiting to speak to the two hospitalised men to establish the circumstances of how both were injured and are also working to locate a fourth man, believed to be aged 37.

