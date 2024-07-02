Man stabs 17-year-old girl to death in public after she refuses to talk to him: Video

Jabalpur: A 17-year-old girl was stabbed to death by a man in public in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur city after she allegedly refused to speak to him, police said on Tuesday.

While the accused is on the run, a video of the incident that occurred in the Omti locality on Monday evening has surfaced on social media.

“The victim, Tamanna, was stabbed to death by a man identified as Gufran (20) after she allegedly refused to speak to him,” City Superintendent of Police (Omti) Rajesh Kumar Rathore told PTI.

The girl was rushed to a government hospital, where she was declared dead, he said.

CCTV footage from the area was examined, and the accused’s identity was established, he said, adding that the man was absconding.

The official said a preliminary probe revealed that the girl was acquainted with the accused and had recently stopped talking to him.

Man stabs 17-year-old girl to death in public after she refuses to talk to him.#MadhyaPradesh #Crime #Jabalpur pic.twitter.com/hyZbWPjuCg — The Munsif Daily (@munsifdigital) July 2, 2024