Manoj Kumar cremated with state honours in Mumbai, Big B, Salim Khan, others pay their last respects

Mumbai: Veteran actor Manoj Kumar, widely revered for his patriotic roles in Hindi cinema, was cremated with full state honours on Saturday in Mumbai. He passed away on Friday after a prolonged illness.

Mortal Remains Brought to His Residence

His body was brought from Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital to his residence at Goswami Towers at around 10:00 am. An ambulance decorated with flowers in the colours of the national flag carried his mortal remains.

Final Rites Held at Pawan Hans Crematorium

The last rites were conducted at Pawan Hans crematorium, where Manoj Kumar was given a Guard of Honour in recognition of his contributions to Indian cinema.

Bollywood Celebrities Pay Tribute

Prominent figures from the film industry including Amitabh Bachchan, Salim Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, and Arbaaz Khan attended the funeral. Others seen paying their last respects included Prem Chopra, Raza Murad, Anu Malik, Vindu Dara Singh, and Dheeraj Kumar.

Son Kunal Goswami Shares Emotional Goodbye

On Friday, Manoj Kumar’s son Kunal Goswami spoke about the emotional loss of his father. “He had been unwell for a long time. We were praying for his pain to reduce,” he told IANS. “But he passed away peacefully. I am thankful to God for that.”

Goswami added that the family left the hospital at 9 am on Saturday, brought his body home by 10 am, and proceeded for the cremation at 11 am.

A Patriotic Legacy

Manoj Kumar was known for films like Upkar, Purab Aur Paschim, and Kranti, and is remembered as the original “Bharat Kumar” for his unparalleled contribution to patriotic cinema.

