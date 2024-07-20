Many people get political opportunities today because of coalition politics introduced by NTR: Telangana CM

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday claimed that many people got political opportunities today because of the coalition politics introduced by NTR in the country.

Inaugurating the Kamma Global Summit organised here, Raventh Reddy said that We all studied in NTR’s library and it made us reach a high level.

NTR created a brand of leadership and allowed many people to grow politically, he said.

The word Kamma means to acquaint the quality of hard work and show immense affection like mother, he said the Kamma community makes their presence everywhere in the vicinity of fertile lands.

The basic character of Kammas is to work hard and extend help to others, he said the Kamma community respects and shows a lot of affection for me.

He appealed to all to join as partners in promoting Hyderabad as a global and cosmopolitan city. We respect every caste and creed, he said adding no discrimination against anyone in Telangana.

“My government will not pursue discrimination policies”, the CM said.

Telugu leaders who excel at the national level should be encouraged irrespective of caste and religion, he said.

The government is committed to resolving the land dispute on the ownership of 5 acres of land allotted to Kamma Sangam, he assured.

Apart from solving the land issue, the Government is ready to provide funds for the construction of community building. He added that I appealed to the Kamma community not to give away the practice of helping others.