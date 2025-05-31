Maoist Central Committee Calls for Bharat Bandh on June 10

The Central Government’s intensified anti-Maoist offensive, Operation Kagar, has resulted in a significant blow to the outlawed group. In a recent encounter near the Telangana-Chhattisgarh border, 27 Maoists, including key leader Nambala Keshav Rao, also known as Basavaraj, were killed by security forces.

Maoist Central Committee Calls for Nationwide Bandh

In response, the Maoist Central Committee has issued a letter through spokesperson Abhay, calling for a nationwide Bharat Bandh on June 10, 2025. The letter accuses the Indian government of carrying out a “massacre” and labels May 21 as a “black day in revolutionary history.”

Memorial Events Planned from June 11 to August 3

The Maoists have also announced that memorial meetings will be held from June 11 to August 3, to honor the 27 Maoists killed, including Basavaraj. They claim that 540 Maoists have been killed in encounters since the beginning of 2024.

Accusations Against PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah

The letter strongly criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, accusing them of shamelessly celebrating what they call a “massacre” as a “historic victory.” The Maoists allege that these operations reflect the “Brahminical Hindutva fascist agenda” of the ruling party.

Call for Public Support Against “State Violence”

While reiterating their willingness for peace talks, the Maoist Central Committee condemned the continuation of Operation Kagar. They urged citizens across the country to support the June 10 Bharat Bandh and participate in the memorial events to protest what they call state-sponsored oppression.