Maruti Cervo to AC Launch Soon in India: Budget-Friendly Car with 26 KMPL Mileage

If you are looking for a stylish and fuel-efficient car within a tight budget, the upcoming Maruti Cervo could be the perfect four-wheeler for you. Maruti Suzuki, known for its affordable and reliable vehicles, is preparing to launch this compact hatchback in the Indian market soon.

Maruti Cervo: Engine Specifications

The Maruti Cervo is expected to come with a 658cc petrol engine that delivers 54 PS of power and 63 Nm of torque. It will feature a manual transmission, making it a simple and user-friendly vehicle for city driving.

Feature-Rich Yet Affordable

Despite being a budget car, the Cervo doesn’t compromise on features. Some of the expected highlights include:

Touchscreen Digital Infotainment System

Digital Odometer and Instrument Cluster

LED Headlights and Indicators

Tubeless Tyres

Anti-Locking Braking System (ABS)

Front Disc Brakes

These features aim to provide comfort, safety, and a modern driving experience at an economical price.

Impressive Mileage of Up to 26 KMPL

One of the biggest USPs of the Maruti Cervo is its fuel efficiency. Reports suggest that the Cervo will deliver up to 26 kilometers per litre, making it an ideal choice for daily commuters and budget-conscious drivers.

Maruti Cervo Price in India and Availability

While Maruti Suzuki has not officially launched the Cervo in India yet, industry reports hint at a 2025 release. The expected price range is between ₹2.5 lakh to ₹3 lakh, which makes it a strong competitor in the entry-level car segment.