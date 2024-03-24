Md Yousuf, Wahab Riaz, Abdul Razzaq named Pakistan selectors; there will be no chairman, says PCB

Lahore: Former skipper Mohammad Yousuf, left-arm pacer Wahab Riaz, all-rounder Abdul Razzaq and middle-order batter Asad Safiq were on Sunday appointed as members of a seven-member national selection committee for Pakistan senior men’s cricket.

The head coach, captain and analyst will be the other members of the committee, which will also pick the U-19 cricket team, the Pakistan Cricket Board announced at a press conference at their headquarters at Gaddafi Stadium here on Sunday.

PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi said that there will be no chairman of the national selection committee and all seven members will have equal powers. He also said that two to three coordinators will be appointed later and help the committee but they will not have voting powers.

Expressing hope that the seasoned former cricketers will help produce good results, the PCB Chairman said the committee will make every decision from now onward and will also decide on the matter of team captain soon.

He said a separate panel, comprising national and international coaches, to select coaches for the various teams will be finalised within four to five days.

He said that the PCB has restored the central contract of pacer Haris Rauf and forwarded his appeal to the tribunal. He said that his (Haris Rauf’s) injury would be covered through insurance. As per the contract, he said that there would be a uniform NOC policy with no relaxation for any player.