Medina Bus Tragedy: MLA Majid Hussain Meets Secretary Shafiullah to Fast-Track Compensation for Victims’ Families

Hyderabad: In a significant development following the tragic bus accident near Medina, Nampally MLA Majid Hussain met with Telangana Minority Welfare Secretary B. Shafiullah to review and expedite the compensation process for the families of the 45 Umrah pilgrims who lost their lives in the incident.

During the meeting, MLA Majid Hussain stated that all legal formalities related to the accident have been completed, and the compensation announced by both the Telangana State Government and the Central Government will be released immediately after the issuance of the death certificates of the deceased pilgrims.

He further added that the Telangana government is also actively pursuing the insurance claim provided under the Umrah visa policy, along with the additional compensation granted by Saudi authorities for accident victims. Efforts are underway to ensure that the families receive all eligible financial support without delay.

MLA Majid Hussain emphasized that the top priority of the government is the welfare and support of the bereaved families, and all concerned departments are working with urgency and coordination.

The tragic accident occurred on November 17, when a bus carrying 46 Umrah pilgrims from Hyderabad met with a devastating crash near Medina, resulting in 45 fatalities. The sole survivor, Mohammed Abdul Shoaib, has safely returned to Hyderabad.

Immediately after the tragedy, the Telangana government demonstrated strong commitment and compassion by dispatching a high-level delegation to Saudi Arabia. The delegation was led by the Minister for Minority Welfare, Mohammed Azharuddin, and included MLA Majid Hussain, Secretary Shafiullah, and other senior officials.

Thanks to their persistent efforts and humanitarian coordination, all 45 deceased pilgrims were laid to rest in the sacred Jannat-ul-Baqi cemetery, a place of great spiritual significance for Muslims worldwide. This gesture brought immense solace to the grieving families and was widely appreciated at both national and international levels.