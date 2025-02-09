Mehrajuddin Wadoo Urges Mohammedan SC to Bounce Back After Defeat to Hyderabad FC

Hyderabad: Mohammedan SC’s assistant coach, Mehrajuddin Wadoo, expressed his disappointment following his team’s 3-1 defeat to Hyderabad FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) on Saturday night. Despite a strong second-half performance, the Kolkata-based club was unable to capitalize on their chances, resulting in another tough loss.

Hyderabad FC took the lead in the 24th minute, with Allan Paulista scoring the first goal of the match. Ramhlunchhunga doubled their advantage with a well-placed free-kick just before halftime. Mohammedan SC responded in the 78th minute, with Makhan Chothe pulling one back after a quick corner from Alexis Gomez. However, Hyderabad FC sealed the victory deep into stoppage time with Joseph Sunny’s counterattack goal.

Wadoo Reflects on Defensive Lapses and Missed Opportunities

During the post-match press conference, Mehrajuddin Wadoo admitted that while his team fought hard, they struggled with defensive lapses and missed chances in front of goal. Mohammedan SC held possession for much of the game but couldn’t convert their opportunities.

“In the second half, especially, the team fought really well and created chances,” said Wadoo. “We scored one goal, and we could’ve scored another as well. It’s been the story of the season for us, being very unlucky with scoring goals.”

Key Areas to Improve for Mohammedan SC

The team’s defensive frailties were evident, as they conceded three goals, bringing their season tally of goals conceded to a staggering 34. Wadoo emphasized the importance of improving defense and ensuring better character in future games.

“Conceding three goals is something we need to address,” Wadoo said. “We need to work on our defense. In games like this, we have to show more character, which we did in the second half. There are a lot of positives to take from the game, and we’ll analyze our mistakes to improve.”

Wadoo’s Thoughts on Substitutions and Strategy

When asked about his decision to introduce Makhan Chothe late in the match, Wadoo explained, “I didn’t want to make changes too early. We wanted to wait and assess Hyderabad FC’s performance. In the second half, we played with more confidence.”

Regarding the goals conceded, Wadoo noted that the first two could have been avoided. The second goal, in particular, came from a free-kick just outside the box, something the team had been warned about before the match.

Mohammedan SC’s Focus on Improvement Ahead of East Bengal Derby

With only five matches remaining in the season, Wadoo stressed the importance of continuous improvement and seizing every opportunity. Mohammedan SC, currently at the bottom of the ISL table with 11 points, faces a tough challenge in their upcoming Kolkata Derby against East Bengal FC on February 16.

“It’s a derby, and it’s crucial for us. The players need to give their best,” Wadoo said. “We can’t afford to lose focus, and the next match is extremely important for us.”

Wadoo Speaks on the Role of Indian Coaches in ISL

In the broader context of Indian football, Wadoo shared his thoughts on the potential of Indian coaches in the ISL. “Indian coaches have a lot of potential. We just need more chances to prove ourselves. It’s our responsibility to perform well, so other Indian coaches can get the opportunity as well,” he concluded.

As the season nears its end, Mehrajuddin Wadoo remains focused on motivating his team and improving their performance in the remaining games of the ISL season.